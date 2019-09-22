RUGBY
Ireland lead Scotland 19-3 in the Rugby World Cup opener.
James Ryan touched down inside the first six minutes – followed by captain Rory Best after 12 minutes.
And Tadhg Furlong got the third.
Craig Laidlaw got a penaty back for Scotland after 20 minutes.
Conor Murray has taken over kicking duty from Johnny Sexton, and has hit a conversion – but missed a penalty on the stroke of half-time.
They’re just one try away from a bonus-point, but hold a commanding position in Yokohama.
Italy have jumped ahead of the All Blacks to top Pool B.
Conor O’Shea’s side got a bonus point win over Namibia this morning.
It ended 47-22.
While, later Eddie Jones’ England get their World Cup underway in Pool C.
They take on Tonga at 11.15am.
George Ford is at out-half and captain Owen Farrell will be at inside-centre.
SOCCER
Manchester United will be looking to get back into the top-four of the Premier League later.
They travel to London to take on West Ham.
While, winless Wolves go to Crystal Palace.
Both those games get underway at 2pm.
While at 4.30pm, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will look to regain their five-point lead at the top of the table.
However, standing in their way is Frank Lampard’s Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Both teams lost in mid-week in the Champions League.
At the same time, Arsenal welcome Aston Villa.
In the SSE Airtricity First Division, there were wins last night for Longford Town, Bray Wanderers and Cabinteely.
League champions Shelbourne were in free-scoring form, finishing their season with a 7-0 at home against Limerick.
Meanwhile, Galway United and Athlone Town ended in a 2-2 draw.
GOLF
Padraig Harrington has hit a bogey in the first three holes of his final round at the BMW PGA Championship.
He’s one-over after nine for the day and five-over for the tournament.
Open Champion Shane Lowry will get underway from four-under and tees off just after 11am.
While an hour later, Rory McIlroy plays off from six-under.
Danny Willett and Irish Open champion Jon Rahm lead on 15-under.