SOCCER

Dundalk will head into their SSE Airtricity Premier Division clash against Shamrock Rovers next week with one hand on the trophy.

Vinny Perth’s side beat Waterford 1-nil last night thanks to a Daniel Kelly first-half goal and are now just one win away from retaining their title

It finished up scoreless between Shamrock Rovers and St. Pat’s at Tallaght Stadium meanwhile.

That means the Hoops sit 12 points behind the Lilywhites on the table.

Derry City and Bohemians also played out a nil-all draw at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

The result could prove to be a vital point for the Gypsies in their quest for European qualification.

With the Dubliners ravaged by injuries at the moment Keith Long gave 14-year-old striker Evan Ferguson his league debut.

Elsewhere, Cup semi-finalists Sligo Rovers beat UCD 2-nil thanks to an early Conor Kearns own goal and also one just before the break from Romeo Parkes.

And there was no score between Cork City and Finn Harps at Turners Cross.

Tottenham will look to put their mid-week Champions League disappointment behind them when they return to domestic action this lunchtime.

After letting a 2-nil lead slip to draw 2-all with Olympiakos on Wednesday, they make the trip to Leicester City in the Premier League.

Spurs Boss Mauricio Pochettino is playing down the significance of getting a result against a potential rival for European football

Then at 3 o’clock, Burnley entertain Norwich City.

It’s Everton versus Sheffield United at Goodison Park.

Watford make the trip to Champions Manchester City.

And this evening, Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion meet at St. James’s Park.

RUGBY

It’s day two of the Rugby World Cup.

Australia avoided a scare in pool D this morning and came from behind to beat Fiji 39-21.

Then there’s a massive pool B clash at a quarter-to-11 as reigning champions New Zealand and South Africa battle it out in a repeat of the 1995 final.

The All-Blacks are aiming to win the competition for a third consecutive time.

GOLF

Shane Lowry is best of the Irish heading into day 3 of the BMW PGA Championship.

The Open Champion is in a tie for 37th on 1-under-par.

Padraig Harrington and Rory McIlroy meanwhile are both 1-over.

Danny Willett and Irish Open Champion Jon Rahm are the joint-clubhouse leaders on 11-under.

Wicklow’s Paul Dunne failed to make the cut after finishing up on 13-over-par yesterday.

AIG Cups & Shields All-Ireland Finals

Westport Golf Club

AIG Barton Shield Semi-Finals

Limerick bt Warrenpoint 2 holes

Ciaran Vaughan & Michael Reddan bt Paul Reavey & Rian Carvill 1 hole; Owen O’Brien & Justin Kehoe bt Colm Campbell & Ryan Gribben 1 hole

Dundalk lost to Co Sligo 7 holes

Josh Mackin & Aaron Grant lost to Ruairi O’Connor & Thomas Finnegan 7 holes; Caolan Rafferty & Eoin Murphy halved with TJ Ford & Daniel Ford

AIG Barton Shield Final

Limerick bt Co Sligo 7 holes

Ciaran Vaughan & Michael Reddan bt Ruairi O’Connor & Thomas Finnegan 5 holes; Owen O’Brien & Sean Enright bt TJ Ford and Daniel Ford 2 holes

AIG Jimmy Bruen Shield Semi-Finals

The Island 3.5 Nenagh 1.5

John Grant Jnr & Paul Cullen lost to Conor O’Dwyer & Tom O’Gara 2&1; John W White & John Blake bt Ray Hurley & Padraig Hackett 1 hole; Conor Hurley & Cillian Hurley bt Brian Freeman & Matthew O’Gara Jnr 19th; Cian McCormack & Rory Govan bt Michael Scroope & Jake Adler 3&1; John Gartland & Conor McGleenon laved with Michael Corrigan & Bernard Hackett

Roscommon 1.5 Tandragee 3.5

Kevin Connaughton & John Walker halved with Dean Acheson & Johnny Quinn; Francis Grehan & John McHale lost to Christopher Fearon & Adam Proctor 3&2; Jack Sharkey & David Farrell lost to Benjamin Boyd & James McConville 2&1; Fionn Hoard & Sean McGahon lost to J Forde & Aidan Place 2&1; Matt Farrell & Shane McConn bt Paul Headley & James Campbell 5&3

AIG Pierce Purcell Shield Semi-Finals

Rossmore 1.5 Charleville 3.5

Alan Finnegan & John McKenna bt Michael Thompson & OIllie Kennedy 4&3; James Corrigan & Padraig Trappe lost to Trevor Barry & Danny Deady 3&2; Paul Bennett & Bernard Gilbane lost to Ciaran Herlihy & Paddy O’Kelly 5&4; Rory O’Donnell & Adrian Trappe lost to Ger Mullane & John O’Keeffe 3&1; Brendan Casey & Dermot McMahon halved with Stephen Twomey & Eamonn Leahy

Cill Dara 1.5 Castlebar 3.5

Mark Dowling & Paul Moran lost to Ray Prendergast & Declan Prendergast 4&3; Desmond Scahill & Andrew McCormack halved with Sean Haugh & Padraig Rice; Michael Malone & Christy Roche lost to David Molloy & Val Jennings 5&3; Colin O’Leary & Declan Loakman bt John Quigley & Paul Fitzgerald 8&7; Nigel Flanagan & Eddie Cross lost to Colin Dawson & Pat Waldron 3&1

Saturday 21st September

AIG Senior Cup Semi-Finals

0830 Massereene v Carton House

Tiernán McLarnon v Gary McDermott; Dale Jackson v Darragh Flynn; Derek Turkington; Ewan McArthur v Eoin Sullivan; Ryan McCullagh v Paul O’Hanlon

0915 Galway v Limerick

Luke O’Neill v Owen O’Brien; Ronan Mullarney v Sean Enright; Eddie McCormack v Ciaran Vaughan; Joe Lyons v Patrick Naughton; Liam Nolan v Sean Poucher

AIG Junior Cup Semi-Finals

1010 Malone v Westport

Luke O’Sullivan v Ronan Hehir; Fionn Dobbin v Ronan Mahon; Marco Deane v Anto Browne; Ben Connolly v Fergus Rothwell; Jamie Thompson v Shane Larkin

1055 Dun Laoghaire v Tramore

Brian Begley v Martin Walshe; Patrick McCann v Dave Bennett; Jamie Campbell v David Spillane; Kevin Giblin v Rory Keighery; Sam Varian v Paul Power

1200

AIG Jimmy Bruen Shield Final

The Island v Tandragee

John Grant & Paul Cullen v Benjamin Boyd & James McConville; John W White & John Blake v Christopher Fearon & Adam Proctor; Conor Hurley & Cillian Hurley v Johnny Quinn & Dean Acheson; Cian McCormack & Rory Govan v John Haffey & Andrew Thompson; John Gartland & Conor McGleenon v Jeff Forde & Aidan Place

1300 AIG Piece Purcell Shield Final

Charleville v Castlebar

Ollie Kennelly & Stephen Twomey v Sean Haugh & Padraig Rice; Danny Deady & Trevor Barry v Ray Prendergast & Declan Prendergast; Paddy O’Kelly & Ciaran Herlihy v John Quigley & Carl Rose; John O’Keeffe & Ger Mullane v David Molloy & Val Jennings; John P Collins & Donal Deady v Colin Dawson & Pat Waldron

RACING

There’s an eight race card at Gowran Park today where the first goes to post at twenty-five-to-two.