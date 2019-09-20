Jordan Larmour will start at full back for Ireland in Sunday’s World Cup opener against Scotland in Japan.

He has been picked in a back three with Andrew Conway and Jacob Stockdale on the wings.

Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose are the centres, as Johnny Sexton and Conor Murray form the half back partnership.

The front row is made up of Cian Healy, Rory Best and Tadhg Furlong.

The second row will see Iain Henderson partnered by James Ryan.

And the back row consists of Peter O’Mahony, CJ Stander and Josh Van der Flier.

Joey Carbery, Rob Kearney and Keith Earls won’t see any game time.

Jack Carty is the replacement out half, with Luke McGrath the back up scrum half.

Stander says Ireland are ready to go

The tournament begins today in Tokyo, as hosts Japan play Russia in Ireland’s Pool.

11.45 is the kick off, Irish time.

Mason Greenwood scored the winner 17 minutes from time as Manchester United beat Astana 1-0 in their opening Europa League Group stage game at Old Trafford last night.

It was the 17 year old’s first competitive goal for the club.

In the other matches of note, Arsenal were 3-0 winners away to Eintracht Frankfurt, with Joe Willock, Bukayo Saka and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang on target.

Wolves lost 1-0 to Braga.

Ryan Christie equalised from the penalty spot as Celtic earned a 1-1 draw away to Rennes.

And Rangers beat Feyenoord 1-0.

On the pitch tonight, Southampton play Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Kick off at St Mary’s is at 8pm.

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division leaders Dundalk are away to Waterford this evening.

Second placed Shamrock Rovers host St Patrick’s Athletic at Tallaght Stadium.

Elsewhere it’s Cork City versus Finn Harps.

Derry City to take on Bohemians,

And it’s UCD up against Sligo Rovers.

Rory McIlroy slumped to a 4 over par round of 76 in the opening round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

England’s Matt Wallace leads on 7 under.

Shane Lowry is level par, with Padraig Harrington 1 over and Paul Dunne 8 over par.

And there’s racing today at Ballinrobe, which starts at 3.30, and Dundalk, which begins at 4.50.