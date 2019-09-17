Rob Kearney is still in contention for Sunday’s World Cup opener between Ireland and Scotland in Japan.

The Leinster full back has been suffering tightness in his calf.

He trained on his own today and is hoping to be back training with the full squad tomorrow.

Robbie Henshaw has already been ruled out of the match in Yokohama and Keith Earls has yet to resume full training.

Rhys Ruddock has been talking about the battle for places in the back row

Bohemians will play Shamrock Rovers in the semi finals of the FAI Cup.

Goals by Andre Wright and Andy Lyons secured a 2-0 win over Crumlin United in the last eight at Richmond Park.

Elsewhere, Galway United were 3-2 winners over Limerick in the League of Ireland First Division.

It ended 0-0 between Aston Villa and West Ham in the Premier League.

The Hammers had Arthur Masauku sent off.

Liverpool begin the defence of their Champions League title tonight.

The Reds are in Italy to face Napoli in Group G from 8pm.

Jurgen Klopp is hoping his team can continue their winning streak

In Group H, Chelsea welcome Valencia to Stamford Bridge.

Lionel Messi could make his first appearance of the season in Group F as Barcelona face Borussia Dortmund in Germany.

Antrim featherweight Kurt Walker takes on Canada’s Robin Basran in the last 16 of the World Boxing Championships in Russia today.

Ireland’s cricketers play Scotland in a Tri Nations T20 match in Malahide today.

And the first of seven races at Galway begins this afternoon at 4.15.