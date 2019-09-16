RUGBY

Munster out-half Joey Carbery is back fully training ahead of Ireland’s World Cup opener.

The 24-year-old hasn’t played since suffering an ankle injury in the first World Cup warm-up against Italy early last month.

There’s been a reasonably positive update on Robbie Henshaw’s hamstring injury.

The Leinster centre is unlikely to feature in Ireland’s World Cup opener, but will not be returning home.

The 26-year-old will be monitored and managed by medical staff over the rest of the week.

Joe Schmidt’s side get their tournament underway against Scotland in Yokohama this Sunday morning.

GAELIC GAMES

Dublin manager Mick Bohan says Galway’s set-up did not help the spectacle in yesterday’s All-Ireland senior ladies football final.

His side clinched the three-in-a-row after a dour 2-3 to 0-4 win in front of a record crowd for the decider at Croke Park.

SOCCER

Aston Villa can move themselves out of the Premier League’s bottom three tonight with a point at home to West Ham.

Dean Smith’s side have one win and three defeats on their return to the top division.

Kick-off at Villa Park is at 8pm.

Bohemians can secure a home FAI Cup semi-final against rivals Shamrock Rovers with a win this evening.

Keith Long’s side take on Crumlin United at Richmond Park in their last-eight clash at 8pm.

There’s also action in the SSE Airtricity First Division this evening.

Galway United have their final home game of the season in a re-arranged fixture against Limerick.

The action gets underway at Eamonn Deacy Park at 7.45.

BOXING

Portlaoise Boxing Club middleweight Michael Nevin takes to the ring in Russia today.

He’s looking for a place in the last 8 at the World Elite Championships against Russian number eight seed Gleb Bakshi.

Antrim welterweight Aidan Walsh has a last 32 bout today.

He takes on England’s number two seed Pat McCormack in a repeat of the 2018 Commonwealth final.

RACING

There’s an 8-race jumps card at Galway today.

The first is off at 3.45.

The Irish EBF Mares Hurdle is the highlight at 5.15 – the Willie Mullins-trained Great White Shark is the 4-to-7 favourite.

GOLF

Europe are back in possession of the Solheim Cup after yesterday’s dramatic final day of singles action at Gleneagles.

Catriona Matthew’s team won the last three matches to beat holders the USA by a point in Scotland.

All-Ireland Fourball Inter-Club Championship

Semi Finals & Final

At Roe Park

Final

Sunday 15 September

Limerick 3 Ardee 2

EA Grimes & P Lee bt Keith Taaffe & N Malone 2&1; P Byrnes & M Hickey bt F Duff & J Clarke 8&7; G Naughton & E Ahern lost to E Young & J Garland 1 hole; G Gleeson & G Cross lost to R Brady & B McConnell 4&3; M Ahern & H Conlon bt T Goslin & Louis Taaffe 19th

Semi Finals

Saturday 14 September

County Cavan 2 Limerick 3

J Greene & J Murray bt EA Grimes & P Lee 2&1; N Sheridan & F O’Brien bt G Naughton & E Ahern 2&1; R Lyons & P McEnroe lost to P Byrnes & M Hickey 9&7; T Hughes & B Gardiner lost to G Gleeson & G Cross; P Denning & P Cooney lost to M Ahern & H Conlon.

Ardee 4 Ballinrobe 1

Keith Taaffe & N Malone bt P Munroe & P McDonald 3&2; F Duff & J Clarke bt M Divilly & M Forde 2 holes; T Goslin & Louis Taaffe bt J Gaynor & P Collins; R Brady & B McConnell halved with G O’Shaughnessy & D Conroy; E Young & J Garland halved with B Martyn & J Donavan

MOTORSPORT

Dubliner Barry Rabbitt has won Ireland’s biggest motor race, the historic Leinster Trophy at Mondello Park, for the second time, after an exciting duel for much of the ten laps with Stephen Daly from Dunshaughlin, who was hoping to become the first driver ever to score a fourth victory.

Daly started as the firm favourite, having won Saturday’s Boss Formula Libre event which had much the same entry list, and also started from pole position after setting the best qualifying time. However, disaster struck once the starting lights turned green, with his Dallara’s engine stalling, leaving him to start last of the large entry before he could persuade his engine back to life.

Heavy rain made the conditions treacherous, but although Rabbitt was only fifth on the grid, he made a perfect start to snatch the lead, while Daly jumped from last position to sixth place on the opening lap, claiming third spot two laps later and runner up place when Paul Dagg spun shortly after half distance.

Daly was determined to get that fourth win, closing to within two seconds of the leader by lap eight, when fate intervened. Another car spun off, causing a safety car to come into play, which froze the placings as they were. With just over one lap remaining, that was how positions stayed until the chequered flag, giving the delighted Rabbitt a repeat of his Trophy win of six years ago.