GAELIC GAMES

History has been made for the Dublin Senior Football team who last night won an historic 5 All Ireland titles in a row.

Eoin Murchan’s goal after half time proved crucial as Jim Gavin’s side ran out 1-18 to 15 point winners over Kerry.

Kingdom boss Peter Keane complimented Dublin on their achievement after the encounter.

He says that missed opportunites proved costly for his side https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/amsport-2.mp3

====

LADIES FOOTBALL

Dublin Ladies Footballers are in pursuit of a third All Ireland Senior Football title in a row this afternoon.

They take on Galway at 4pm in Croke Park.

Before that Meath play Tipperary in the Intermediate Final at 1.45pm.

And the Junior decider between Fermanagh and Louth gets the day’s action underway at 11.45.

===

SOCCER

Dundalk won a dramatic EA Sports Cup Final last night.

They saw off Derry City 6-5 on penalties at the Brandywell.

Chris Shields was the hero for Dundalk with the winning penalty after the sides finished 2 all after extra time.

===

In today’s Premier League action Everton travel to Bournemouth for a 2pm start.

While Watford have home advantage against Arsenal at 4.30pm.

In the Sky Bet Championship Huddersfield welcome Sheffield Wednesday at 12.

And Barnsley take on Leeds United at 12.30.

===

GOLF

Sergio Garcia and Callum Shinkwin go into today’s final round of the KLM open with a share of the lead on 15 under par.

Gavin Moynihan begins the day as the leading Irish player on 7 under.

While the Solheim Cup is delicately poised heading into the final day of play.

12 singles matches will decide the outcome with Europe and the USA tied on 8 points apiece.

===

RACING

There’s a 9 race card at the Curragh today with four group 1 races down for decision.

The action gets underway at 1.20.