GAELIC GAMES

It’s take-2 for the footballers of Kerry and Dublin this evening.

They replay their All Ireland Football final at Croke Park.

Kerry are unchanged from the side that started the drawn game a fortnight ago, with Jack Barry named in midfield yet again.

Throw-in at H-Q is at 6.

SOCCER

Shelbourne will play Premier Division football for the first time since 2013.

Their 3-1 win away to ten-man Drogheda United secured top spot in the First Division with a game to spare

In the SSE Airtricity Premier Division, third placed Bohemians were stunned by a late Tom Holland goal as Waterford won 2-1 at Dalymount.

St. Pat’s and UCD drew nil-nil.

While Sligo Rovers were 3-1 winners at home to Finn Harps.

Dundalk will look to complete the first part of a treble this evening.

They face Derry City in the final of the EA Sports Cup, with kick-off at the Brandywell at 8.

The Premier League resumes after the international break, with leaders Liverpool welcoming Newcastle to Anfield in the lunchtime start.

Manchester United will hope to end a winless run of three-games when Leicester visit Old Trafford.

Tottenham entertain Crystal Palace,

Chelsea go to Wolves

Brighton host Burnley,

Sheffield United take on Southampton.

And the 5.30 kick-off sees champions Manchester City travel to Norwich.

BOXING

Michael Nevin is hoping to book a place in the middleweight last-16 at the World Elite Championships in Russia today.

The Portlaoise fighter faces Vytautas Balsys of Lithuania.

RACING

Longines Irish Champions Weekend gets underway at Leopardstown today.

In excess of 700-hundred thousand euro is on offer to the winner of the day’s feature – the QIPCO Irish Champion Stakes.

The first of an eight-race card goes to post today at five-to-2.

Elsewhere, the Harvest Festival at Listowel comes to a close with an eight-race programme getting underway at quarter-to-2.

GOLF

Day 2 of the Solheim Cup gets underway with the morning foursomes.

Europe hold a 4-and-a-half to 3-and-a-half lead over the United States heading into the second day’s play at Gleneagles.

Paul Dunne is best of the Irish on 4-under par ahead of the third day’s play at the KLM Open.

Scotland’s Scott Jamieson heads the field on 11-under par.

Home Internationals

Ireland 12 Wales 3

Foursomes

C Purcell & K Egan bt B Chamberlain & L Sanges 1 hole; C Rafferty & T McLarnon lost to J Hapgood & J Davies 3&2; R Mullarney & S Flanagan bt C Jones & G Bryant 1 hole; R Brazill & M McClean bt M Roberts & K Harman 1 hole; C Campbell & T McKibbin bt G Trew & T Froom 3&2

Singles

Purcell bt Chamberlain; Rafferty bt Evans 3&1; Mullarney bt Hapgood 2&1; Egan lost to Davies 2&1; Brazill bt Harman 7&6; McClean bt Sanges 4&3; McKibbin bt Bryant 1 holes; Flanagan lost to Jones 2&1; McLarnon bt Roberts 4&3; Campbell bt Trew 2 holes

England 9 Scotland 6

Foursomes

T Sloman & T Plumb bt Euan McIntosh & K Cantley 2&1; B Jones & J Burnage lost to M Clark & R Lumsden 1 hole; H Hall & B Schmidt lost to Eric McIntosh & D Howie 5&4; M Lamb & B Hutchinson bt J Wilson & C McKinney 4&3; B Gill & J McMahon halved with L Irvine & S Easton

Singles

Sloman bt Lumsden 3&2; Jones bt Cantley 2 holes; Plumb halved with Wilson; Burnage lost to McKinney 2&1; Farr halved with Irvine; Lamb bt Howie 1 hole; Hutchinson lost to Clark 2&1; Schmidt bt Eric McIntosh 2 holes; McMahon halved with Euan McIntosh; Gill bt Easton 3&2

Final standings

1. England 3 points

2. Scotland 2 points

3. Ireland 1 point

4. Wales 0 points