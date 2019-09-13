It’s reported that Davy Fitzgerald is rated as ’50-50′ to stay on as manager of the Wexford senior hurlers.

There is believed to be interest from Galway in the former All Ireland winning boss.

Bohemians can establish a 5 point cushion over Derry City in the race for European football should they defeat Waterford in the League of Ireland Premier Division tonight.

Their match kicks off at Dalymount Park at 7.45.

That’s also the start time for the encounter involving St Patrick’s Athletic and UCD at Richmond Park.

It’s an 8pm kick off at the Showgrounds for the North West Derby between Sligo Rovers and Finn Harps.

Shelbourne will be crowned First Division champions and secure promotion if they earn a point away to Drogheda United.

The other matches see Galway United face Cobh Ramblers and Limerick take on Wexford.

The Solheim Cup between Europe and the United States gets underway just after 8am at Gleneagles.

Europe haven’t won the trophy in six years.

Gavin Moynihan heads the Irish quartet on 2 under par entering the second round of the KLM Dutch Open in Amsterdam.

The lead is held on 6 under by Callum Shinkwin.

Padraig Harrington and Paul Dunne are 1 under par, with Michael Hoey 3 over.

Seamus Power is 2 under par following round one of ‘A military tribute at the Greenbrier’ on the US PGA Tour.

He is 6 shots behind leader Robby Shelton.

Aidan Walsh is the only Irish boxer in action at the World Championships in Russia today.

The Belfast welterweight faces Israel’s Miroslav Kapuler in the last 64.

England resume at 271 for 8 on day two of the fifth Ashes test against Australia at the Oval in London.

The tourists have already retained the urn, but can claim the series outright by winning this test.

There’s another chance for Sam Bennett to complete a hat-trick of wins on this year’s Vuelta a Espana.

Today’s 19th stage is a day for the sprinters and will finish in Toledo.

And racing at Listowel continues today with a 2 and a half mile chase the feature.

The opener goes to post at 1.55.