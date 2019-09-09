GAELIC GAMES

Galway are the 2019 All-Ireland Senior Camogie Champions.

The Tribes beat Kilkenny at Croke Park yesterday afternoon on a scoreline of 3-14 to 17 points.

It’s the third time they’ve won the O’Duffy Cup to add to their National League earlier this year.

Manager Cathal Murray says it's a great time for the sport in the county

Meanwhile, the Galway intermediate side lost out to Westmeath by two points – following a comeback from the Lake County after they were seven points down at half-time

Kerry meanwhile won the junior final, beating neighbours Limerick 11 points to 8.

SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland were given a boost last night in qualifying for Euro 2020.

Denmark dropped two points in Tbilisi – getting a 0-0 draw against Georgia.

It leaves Mick McCarthy’s men two points clear at the top of Group D.

Next up for the Boys in Green in qualifying is in Tbilsi against Georgia on October 12th.

Tomorrow night, they welcome Bulgaria in a friendly to the Aviva Stadium.

Tonight, Northern Ireland welcome Germany to Windsor Park.

Michael O’Neill’s side are top of Group C on 12 points, three clear of the Germans.

TENNIS

Rafael Nadal has won his 19th Grand Slam title in a five set thriller at the US Open.

The Spaniard has beaten fifth seed Daniil Medvedev at Flushing Meadows.

The victory leaves Nadal one singles title away from Roger Federer’s all-time record of 20.

BOXING

Michael Nevin gets underway at the Men’s World Boxing Championships in Russia later.

He takes on Andrei Vreme from Moldova later in the preliminary round of the middleweight division.

GOLF

Padraig Harrington finished up best of the Irish in a tie for 12th at Porsche European Open in Hamburg.

The European Ryder Cup captain shot a 3-under-par final round of 69 yesterday that left him 6-under for the tournament.

Gavin Moynihan ended up on 3-over, while Michael Hoey was 9-over.

England’s Paul Casey was the overall winner with a one stroke victory on 14-under.

The United States won the Walker Cup at Hoylake in Liverpool yesterday.

They went into it as odds-on favourites, and came from behind to seal the victory.

There were three representatives from Ireland on Team Great Britain and Ireland – including 16th ranked in the world Conor Purcell.

Templemore became the first Munster winners of the Fred Perry Trophy, overcoming East Cork in an entertaining final. Cork Golf Club was the venue for the inaugural staging of the new interclub fourball competition, and both clubs reached the final after playing five rounds at local and regional level.

Seamus Bourke and Liam Daly won the first match for Templemore, the first pairing closed out their match on the 16th. Barry O’Brien and Noel Daly won a point for East Cork but almost immediately Templemore were back in the lead after Tom McGrath and Bertie Keane won 4&3.

Templemore’s final pairing of Denis Maher and Padraig Moloney had built up a six hole lead but East Cork pegged them back on the back nine. Eventually the Templemore pressure showed and they won on the 15th green. That was the third point, and enough to secure the final Munster Pennant of 2019 for the Tipperary club. The remaining match was called in and the Tipperary club celebrated their win. They now go on to the national finals at Co Sligo in a few weeks.

Templemore 3.5-1.5 East Cork

Seamus Bourke & Liam Daly beat Kevin Byrne & Joe McNamara 4&2

Joe Fahy & Ambrose Purcell lost to Barry O’Brien & Noel Daly 4&3

Tom McGrath & Bertie Keane beat Maurice Conway & Pat Hickey 4&3

Joe O’Connor & Mattie Bourke halved with Michael Collins & Michael John Roche called in

Denis Maher & Padraig Moloney beat Jerry McCarthy & Kieran O’Sullivan 4&3

ATHLETICS

Craig Lynch, gold medalist at the 2016 national indoor 60 metres has died in a car crash over the weekend.

He had represented Ireland at European Championships.

His club Shercock AC has said he was one of their most talented athletes.

MOTORSPORT

James Stafford and Jeff Case cruised to a clear victory in the Wexford M C Volkswagen Stages Rally at the weekend, bringing their Darrian home almost two minutes ahead of the Fiesta R5 of Stephen McCann and Damien Fleming after 15 stages spread over the two days.

The Wexford-Laois combination held runner up position for most of Saturday’s nine stage run, before taking the overnight lead on the day’s final test, four seconds ahead of early leaders Andrew Purcell and Liam Brennan.

Purcell’s Fiesta briefly went ahead again on Sunday’s opener, but was forced to retire immediately afterwards, leaving Stafford and Case in command as they pulled away from the opposition. Third place went to the Escort of Wesley Patterson and Johnny Baird, with local pairing Thomas O’Rourke/Tomas Scallan fourth in a Hyundai i20.

Desi Henry and Damien Connolly took a 13 seconds win in the final round of the Valvoline National Forestry Championship, the Enniskillen Lakeland Stages event. Former champion Sam Moffett, co-driven by James Fulton, finished in runner up position, with recently crowned Forestry title holders Cathan McCourt and Barry McNulty close behind in third spot.

RACING

There’s a seven race card at Listowel today where the first goes to post at twenty-past-two.