SOCCER

Dundalk last night extended their lead over Shamrock Rovers at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division table to seven points.

Vinny Perth’s side were 2-nil victors over Sligo Rovers.

Dane Massey and Andrew Boyle scored the goals either side of half-time at the Showgrounds.

Meanwhile Neale Fenn has now lost his first two games in charge of Cork City.

Two goals in the final ten minutes bagged all three points for Waterford FC in a 2-1 win at Turner’s Cross.

++

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy is confident his side can go for the three points in Thursday night’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Switzerland.

His side sit top of the qualifying table with ten points from a possible twelve so far.

Speaking ahead of the game at the Aviva Stadium this week, McCarthy says his players know the Swiss are a beatable side https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/ammick.mp3

Meanwhile the Irish Women’s side get their Euro 2021 quallfying campaign underway this evening with caretaker manager Tom O’Connor in charge.

They play a Montenegro side that were beaten 10-0 by Germany over the weekend.

Kick-off at Tallaght Stadium is at 7.30.

=====

TENNIS

Second seed Rafa Nadal stormed past Croatia’s Marin Cilic in four sets last night to reach the US Open quarter-finals.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion won 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 in New York and will play Argentine 20th seed Diego Schwartzman in the last eight.

=====

GAELIC GAMES

Seamus McEnaney was last night overwhelmingly ratified as the next Monaghan senior football manager.

‘Banty’ previously managed his native county from 2004 to 2010.

His backroom team will include former Tyrone coach Peter Donnelly and ex-Dublin football and Tipperary hurling stats man Ray Boyne.

Andy McEntee and Declan Bonner have also been ratified to stay on as the Meath and Donegal football managers respectively.

RACING

Noel Meade has his string in excellent order at present and the Meath handler struck for the second time in two weeks with his progressive two-year-old Helvic Dream at Roscommon.

The mount of promising apprentice Gavin Ryan ran out an impressive winner of the opening Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction Race, handling the heavy ground well.