GAELIC GAMES

Kerry and Dublin will have to do it all again in two weeks time.

They played out a 1-16 apiece draw at Croke Park yesterday in the All-Ireland Senior Football final.

Jack McCaffrey with the goal for the Boys in the Blue in the first half while Killian Spillane got his first ever championship goal for the Kingdom.

Dean Rock, who scored 10 points in the game, had a chance to win it with a last gasp free but sent it wide.

The defining moment in the game for many was Dublin’s Jonny Cooper’s sending off just before the break for a second yellow card.

Manager Jim Gavin reacted to the decision at full-time https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/webjg.mp3

A dramatic minor final between Cork and Galway was the curtain raiser.

The Rebels eventually won after extra-time on a scoreline of 3-20 to 3-14.

Cork Captain Conor Corbett finished up with 1-7 to his name.

SOCCER

Spurs threw away a 2 goal lead over Arsenal in the north London derby yesterday.

Goals from Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane had the visitors 2-nil up at the Emirates before Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang found the back of the net for the Gunners.

Elsewhere, Everton beat Wolves 3-2 at Goodison Park.

After the game, Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo ruled Republic of Ireland defender Matt Doherty out of Thursday night’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Switzerland as he is set to have knee surgery.

James McCarthy, Sean Maguire and Keiren Westwood have also all been ruled out.

The FAI announced yesterday that Luton Town striker James Collins, Fulham defender Cyrus Christie and Burton Albion goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara have been called into squad.

****

There’s two games in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division tonight.

Neale Fenn will be hoping to get his first win as Cork City boss as they welcome Munster rivals Waterford to Turners Cross.

Sligo Rovers meanwhile entertain leaders Dundalk at the Showgrounds.

The Lilywhites can extend their lead at the top to 7 points with a win.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy finished second at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland yesterday after losing a play-off.

Five players finished on 14-under for the tournament, which was eventually won by Sebastian Soderberg.

The Swede was the only player to birdie the extra hole.

TENNIS

Novak Djokovic’s US Open title defence came to a halt overnight when the Serb retired from his fourth-round match against Stan Wawrinka due to a shoulder injury in the third set.

Roger Federer sailed into the quarter finals yesterday; beating David Goffin in straight sets 6-2, 6-2, 6-0.

23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams meanwhile is also safely into the next round at Flushing Meadows after a straight sets 6-3, 6-4 victory over Petra Martic.

RACING

There’s a seven race card at Roscommon this evening where the first goes to post at ten-to-five.

The feature Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies & Mares Handicap is a tight affair in which none of the seven runners can be ruled out lightly. The in-form Noel Meade sends his recent Killarney winner Dawn Of The West into battle, while fellow Meath-based trainer John McConnell saddles previous course scorer Cj Cregg.

Elsewhere on the card, Tyrone-based trainer Andy Oliver will be hoping his Shatharaat can put his best foot forward on the testing Roscommon ground in the Tulsk Handicap, while Gavin Cromwell’s Greenpanda will be aiming to go one better than her recent course second.

Racing gets underway at Roscommon at 4.50 and the going is currently heavy.

Rich Ricci is bubbling with excitement in anticipation of Chacun Pour Soi becoming his new jumping superstar.

The seven-year-old is unbeaten in two starts since joining Willie Mullins and is behind only Altior in the market for the Queen Mother Champion Chase at 5-1 after impressing at the Punchestown festival with a performance the owner believes was out of the top drawer.

In the Grade 1 Ryanair Novice Chase Chacun Pour Soi easily accounted for Duc Des Genievres and Defi Du Seuil, who had won the Racing Post Arkle and JLT Novices’ Chase respectively at Cheltenham seven weeks earlier.

Ricci said: “We are very excited about Chacun and can’t wait to get him out this season. He won what we thought was the best novice chase of the season at Punchestown.

“The Arkle winner and JLT winner were in there and we feel he won with something to spare. It was very impressive.

“Whether he will stay over two miles or go over further, we don’t know yet.”

MOTORSPORT

There were surprise winners on both days of the opening weekend of the Hewison Trophy Autotest Championship in Ballyvourney, Co Cork, with Darren Quille and Liam Cashman each scoring their first victory in a National series round.

Defending title holder Guy Foster, who tied for last season’s Hewison crown, was the firm favourite, with fellow joint champion Ian White from Kilkenny opting not to contest the opening rounds, but Foster’s Mini Special broke a driveshaft on the sixth of Saturday’s twelve tests, costing him a 20 seconds penalty.

This left Kildareman Quille to take his first win, 2.5 seconds ahead of Dubliner Chris Grimes, with Foster another 1.4s behind, in third place.

Yesterday, Foster again took an early lead, but this time, the other side driveshaft broke, on test nine, leaving the luckless Meathman to take runner up position, 3.8 seconds behind local veteran Liam Cashman, who has been driving for more than 30 years, to take his maiden victory in a Hewison Championship round. Grimes finished in a close third place.

Charlie Eastwood, Motorsport Irelands Young Race Driver of the year was at Silverstone this weekend. His team qualified on pole for the Le Man GTE AM category but finished the race 7th after numerous technical issues.