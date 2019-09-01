GAELIC GAMES

Dublin have named an unchanged lineup for this afternoon’s All-Ireland Football Final in Croke Park

Kerry make one change to the side that defeated Tyrone in the semi-final.

Gavin White comes into the starting 15 in place of Shane Enright.

The Dubs are looking for a record 5th title in a row.

The Kingdom, meanwhile will be looking to win the All-Ireland for a 38th time.

With all that past success, wing-back Paul Murphy knows that there’s plenty of expectation in the county https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/amclip.mp3

Throw-in is at 3.30.

The curtain raiser at HQ is the clash between Cork and Galway for the Minor Football Final.

That one throws in at 1 o’clock.

SOCCER

In the Premier League, Liverpool will go into the international break on top after defeating Burnley by 3 goals to nil last night.

This afternoon, Arsenal face Tottenham in the 199th North London derby.

The Gunners go into the game with 2 wins from their first 3 league fixtures, while Spurs will be looking to put a defeat against Newcastle behind them.

Kick off at the Emirates is at 4.30.

At 2 o’clock, Wolves look for their first win of the campaign when they travel to Goodison Park to take on Everton.

In the Scottish Premiership, Rangers host Celtic at Ibrox.

Both teams enter the day with one hundred percent records.

Kick off in Glasgow is at 12pm.

TENNIS

Novak Djokovic is in action this afternoon as he looks to reclaim his US Open title.

He faces Stan Wawrinka in the fourth round at Flushing Meadows this afternoon.

23 time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams is also in action.

She goes up against Croatian Petra Martic.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy remains in contention as he goes into Day 4 of the Omega European Masters.

He shot a third round of 69 yesterday to end the day on 11 under par.

The Ulsterman gets his fourth round underway just before noon.

BASKETBALL

The Ireland Senior Women’s team rounded off their four-game international friendly series in style, with a resounding 69-46 point victory over Norway in Oslo.

The win was the squad’s second of the series, seeing them finish out with a 2-2 record from their clashes with Estonia and Norway.

Ireland’s first test against Norway on Friday evening saw them lose out in agonising fashion at the buzzer, 69-67. They edged both the offensive and defensive rebound count by a board and rallied numerous times when the game looked like it was slipping beyond their grasp. Gráinne Dwyer had her third double-double of the tour, finishing with 19 points and 10 rebounds, Fiona Scally came off the bench to score 10 huge points inside, while Aine O’Connor – for the third consecutive game – pulled down at least nine rebounds, finishing this time with 11.

That match certainly left the Irish even more determined to take a win today, and win they did keeping Norway to just 13 points in the second half as part of a superb team performance.

An evenly-matched first half saw Ireland gaining scores through Edel Thornton, Anna Kelly and Aine O’Connor, who again, dominated the boards. While Norway were up three points at half time, 33-30, the women in green pulled away in the second half thanks to sharp shooting from Thornton who finished the game with 22 points to lead her side to victory.

Speaking afterwards, coach James Weldon said: “I’m very happy with the performance today. Obviously, we were disappointed with the result last night, but just like in the second game against Estonia, we stepped it up today. The squad were excellent all week and gained a lot of experience along the way.”

RACING

Racing action takes place at Cork with an eight-race Flat programme starting at 2.20pm where the €40,000 Matchbook Irish EBF Premier Nursery (3.20) is the feature event with seven going to post.

The septet is headed by the Aidan O’Brien-trained Royal County Down seeking his third consecutive win this season, with blinkers fitted for the first time, in the hands of his son Donnacha while the Ballydoyle trainer is also represented with stablemate Mythologic, the mount of Wayne Lordan.

Gowran winner Silence Please is bidding to keep her unbeaten record intact for in-form Moone trainer Jessica Harrington and runs here under the same weight as her rival Royal County Down. Rated 5lbs lower is Ger Lyons’ Bellewstown winner Marchons Ensemble who also has claims under championship leader Colin Keane.

Elsewhere on the card, Kildangan trainer Michael Halford runs two Aga Khan-owned 3-year-olds in the Sean Barrett Bloodstock Insurance Maiden (5.20), newcomer Simsir under Niall McCullagh and Harzan, placed in all four runs to date including runner-up on his last three starts, with Ronan Whelan booked.

The Corinthian Challenge Charity Race (5.50) over 12 furlongs concludes the fixture with a field of 13 facing the starter.

Australian racing was rocked by the second death of a jockey in two days after Melanie Tyndall was killed in a fall at Fannie Bay racecourse in Darwin on Saturday.

The sport was left in shock on Friday morning when apprentice Mikaela Claridge, 22, died after a trackwork accident at Cranbourne racecourse in Melbourne, and more tragedy followed when 32-year-old Tyndall’s mount Restless unseated the rider in a 5½f handicap. She was taken to hospital but her injuries proved fatal.

A statement issued by Thoroughbred Racing Northern Territory (TRNT) and the Darwin Turf Club (DTC) read: “During the running of the third race at Fannie Bay today, Melanie’s mount Restless appeared to clip the heels of another runner, she became unbalanced and was dislodged near the 300-metre mark. She received immediate medical assistance from the on-course paramedics.

“Melanie was then transported by St John Ambulance to Royal Darwin Hospital where she was afforded further medical care, but despite the best efforts of the professionals at RDH, Melanie passed away.”