SOCCER

A league-record crowd in excess of 7-thousand was on-hand at Tallaght Stadium as Shamrock Rovers ended their Bohemians hoodoo.

Graham Burke scored the game’s only goal as Rovers beat their fiercest rivals 1-nil last night to keep the pressure on in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division title race.

Dundalk maintained their four-point lead at the top with a 5-nil thrashing of UCD at Belfield.

Neale Fenn’s tenure in charge of Cork City began with a 4-2 defeat at home to Sligo.

While Waterford and Derry drew one-apiece at the RSC.

====

Liverpool will look to head into the international break with their one-hundred per cent Premier League start intact.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are away to Burnley in the 5.30 kick-off.

Manchester United will hope to return to winning ways when they face Southampton at St. Mary’s in the lunchtime start.

At 3, champions Manchester City entertain Brighton,

Chelsea face Sheffield United,

Crystal Palace welcome Aston Villa to Selhurst Park,

Leicester take on Bournemouth,

Newcastle play Watford,

And Norwich go to West Ham.

RUGBY

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt admits today’s meeting with Wales in Cardiff is one of the most important games in some time.

They’re looking to get their World Cup preparations following last week’s heavy defeat at Twickenham which Schmidt called “unacceptable”.

Kick-off in Cardiff is at 2.30.

BOXING

Castlerea middleweight Aoife O’Rourke boxes for gold today at the European Elite Women’s Championships.

She beat Russia’s Anastasia Shamanova on a split decision in Madrid last night to set up a meeting with Poland’s Elzebieta Wojcik.

ROWING

Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy will hope to collect Ireland’s first medal today at this week’s World Championships in Linz.

They compete in the final of the Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls just before 1 having already secured Olympic qualification earlier in the week.

Two more crews can grab places in Tokyo today.

Kerry’s Aileen Crowley and Monika Dukarska go in the B final of the Women’s Pair with 11-places up for grabs today.

While Tara Hanlon, Eimear Lambe, Aifric Keogh and Emily Hegarty will be gunning for one of the eight places available in the Women’s Four when they go in their B-Final.

RACING

There’s an eight-race card at Down Royal this evening where the first is off at 20-to-2.

The Ladbrokes Ulster Cesarewitch takes centre stage, with Noel Meade searching for a third win in the race since 2012.

The Meath handler sends the progressive Dinard Rose into battle at the Lisburn venue this weekend, while Joseph O’Brien looks to have a strong chance with his Galway double-winner Linger.

Jessica Harrington is saddles two in the race, relying on the useful pair of Conron and Building Bridges.

Elsewhere on the card, Gavin Cromwell, fresh from a Bellewstown double on Thursday, looks to have leading claims with Aasleagh Fawn in the first division of the Racing TV Handicap, while Denis Hogan’s Malbas turns out quickly in the second division after a smart success earlier this week.

The going is currently good.

Make The Switch did just that at Down Royal yesterday in winning on his hurdling and stable debut for John McConnell.

Ridden by crack teenager Darragh O’Keeffe, Make The Switch ran out a cosy winner of the maiden hurdle.

Matthew Smith wore a look of disbelief when the judge announced the winning distance for Bective Cave’s victory in the two-mile handicap hurdle at Down Royal last evening.

It’s not that Smith had doubted his 11-year-old’s ability, but the fact he stretched nine lengths clear of his rivals under Robbie Power certainly came as a surprise.

It’s been a tremendous summer for the operator, highlighted by a memorably trio of wins at the Galway festival with One Cool Poet, on course to run at Irish Champions Weekend next.

Power was completing a double about Bective Cavem having been successful aboard Jessica Harrington’s Echo Park in the mares’ maiden hurdle.

Stan Cosgrove, pioneering veterinary surgeon and stalwart of Moyglare Stud for more than half a century, has died aged 91.

Memorably, he was also Shergar’s vet and had been a shareholder in the stallion before the brilliant Derby winner’s infamous kidnapping. He appeared in the BBC-shown documentary Searching For Shergar and it is said that he gave £80,000 to act as a partial ransom in a botched Gardai sting.

A giant of the industry, Cosgrove formed a lifelong friendship with the late Swiss billionaire Walter Haefner and became the vet of what was to become Moyglare when the Kildare operation was an old dairy farm in 1962.

He was later appointed the stud’s manager as it grew into one the most successful global commercial breeding centres.

Cosgrove had a plethora of other achievements, having co-founded the Racing Academy and Centre for Education and been a founding member of the Irish Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association. He was a Turf Club steward and also spent more than 40 years on the board of Robert J Goff and Co, the parent company of Goffs.

He was only days short of his 92nd birthday and died peacefully at home, surrounded by family.

GOLF

Interprovincial Championship

At Tullamore Golf Club

Final Table

1 Leinster

2 Ulster

3 Connacht

4 Munster

Day Three

Friday 30 August

Ulster 9 Munster 2

Foursomes

T McLarnon & C Campbell bt P O’Keeffe & G Lenehan 5&4; M McClean & M McKinstry bt S Desmond & E Griffin 1H; R Black & W Small bt C Butler & G O’Mahony 3&2; J Hood & R Williamson lost to P Murray & A McCormack 1H

Singles

M McClean bt P O’Keeffe 2&1; T McLarnon lost to E Griffin 5&3; C Campbell bt G Lenehan 3&2; M McKinstry bt S Desmond 4&3; R Black bt P Murray 1H; W Small bt G O’Mahony 2H; J Hood bt A McCormack 2H

Leinster 4 Connacht 7

Foursomes

R Brazill & R Lester bt H Gillivan & A Hill 3&2; A Fahy & H Foley lost to S Flanagan & TJ Ford 5&4; R Moran & G Dunne halved with S Walker & J Lyons; K Egan & P O’Hanlon halved with R Mullarney & J McDonnell

Singles

R Lester bt A Hill 2&1; R Brazill bt S Flanagan 6&5; K Egan lost to R Mullarney 2&1; H Foley lost to J McDonnell 2H; G Dunne lost to S Walker 1H; R Moran lost to TJ Ford 1H; P O’Hanlon lost to J Lyons 1H

Day 2

Thursday 29 August

Connacht 5 Ulster 6

Foursomes

R Mullarney & J McDonnell lost to T McLarnon & C Campbell 4&3; J Lyons & S Walker bt M McClean & M McKinstry 3&2; S Flanagan & TJ Ford bt R Black & W Small 2&1; H Gillivan & A Hill halved with R Williamson & J Hood

Singles

R Mullarney bt M McClean 3&2; S Flanagan lost to T McLarnon 4&2; S Walker lost to C Campbell 2&1; A Hill halved with M McKinstry; H Gillivan lost to W Small 1H; TJ Ford bt R Williamson 2&1; J McDonnell lost to J Hood 1H;

Munster 2.5 Leinster 8.5

Foursomes

P O’Keeffe & E Griffin lost to R Brazill & R Lester 4&2; A McCormack & G O’Mahony lost to H Foley & A Fahy 5&3; C Butler & S Desmond lost to R Moran & G Dunne 1H; G Lenehan & P Murray lost to P O’Hanlon & K Egan 3&2

Singles

E Griffin halved with R Lester; P O’Keeffe lost to R Brazill 5&4; S Desmond lost to K Egan 1 hole; G Lenehan bt H Foley 1H; A McCormack halved with G Dunne; C Butler lost to R Moran 4&3; P Murray halved with A Fahy

Day One

Wednesday 28 Augusts

Munster 5 Connacht 6

Foursomes

P O’Keeffe & E Griffin bt R Mullarney & J McDonnell 5&4; G O’Mahony & S Desmond lost to J Lyons & S Walker 3&1; G Lenehan & P Murray lost to TJ Ford & S Flanagan 1H; A McCormack & C Butler halved with H Gillivan & A Hill

Singles

P O’Keeffe halved with J McDonnell; E Griffin bt S Walker 1H; S Desmond lost to R Mullarney 4&3; G Lenehan bt H Gillivan 3&2; G O’Mahony lost to J Lyons 3&2; P Murray bt TJ Ford 1H; C Butler lost to S Flanagan 5&4

Ulster 3 Leinster 8

Foursomes

T McLarnon & C Campbell lost to R Brazill & R Lester 1H; M McClean & M McKinstry lost to A Fahy & H Foley 5&3; R Williamson & J Hood lost to R Moran & G Dunne 2&1; R Black & W Small lost to P O’Hanlon & K Egan 1H

Singles

M McClean bt R Brazill 3&2; M McKinstry lost to R Lester 3&2; T McLarnon lost K Egan 2&1; R Williamson lost to H Foley 2H; C Campbell bt R Moran 3&1; R Black lost to A Fahy 2&1; J Hood bt P O’Hanlon 6&5