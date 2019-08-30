SOCCER

Celtic, Rangers and Wolves will all be in the hat for the Europa League group stage draw today.

All three progressed from the playoff round after the second legs were completed last night.

Manchester United and Arsenal are also set to discover their group opponents.

The draw takes place in Monaco from midday.

++

It’s a big night in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division this evening.

Dublin rivals Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians will meet at Tallaght Stadium at 8pm.

Bohs have enjoyed a remarkable recent record over their rivals, winning seven and drawing one of their last eight matches.

Neale Fenn takes charge of Cork City for the first time as they welcome Sligo Rovers to Turner’s Cross.

Dundalk and UCD meet for the second time this week – this time in Belfield.

Elsewhere, Waterford host Derry

And Finn Harps play St. Pat’s.

Meanwhile Shelbourne will be promoted back to the Premier Division tonight if they win at home to Bray and Drogheda fail to pick up all three-points away to Athlone.

=====

GOLF

Rory McIlroy sits in a good position after day one at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland.

The world number two is on 3 under after a 67 yesterday, four shots off the lead.

The Down man tees off his second round from 12.30 today

He was asked after his round why he is so determined to get back his old world number one spot https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/7rory.mp3

=====

TENNIS

Wimbledon champion and fourth seed Simona Halep crashed out of the US open at the second round stage last night.

She lost to American world number 116 Taylor Townsend 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4).

15-year-old sensation Coco Gauff is set for an intriguing match against reigning champion Naomi Osaka next.

Gauff beat Timea Babos 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 to progress last night.

RACING

A field of 26 will face the starter for the €100,000 Tote Irish Cambridgeshire (6.50) at the Curragh today.

The big field for the one-mile handicap is headed by top-weight Psychedelic Funk, trained by Ger Lyons who saddled Sea Wolf to win the corresponding race under Colin Keane in 2016.

Ireland’s champion trainer Aidan O’Brien has got his name on the scoresheet a few times including 12 months ago with Kenya. He runs Turnberry Isle going in search of the €59,000 winners purse while his son Joseph has three runners, Numerian, Equitant and Cosmic Horizon, the latter carrying the colours of Irish rugby coach Joe Schmidt.

Ado McGuinness holds a strong hand, with Saltonstall, Sirjack Thomas, Aussie Valentine and the ex William Haggas inmate Current Option all declared while the field also includes two British raiders, Hortzadar from the David O’Meara yard and Richard Fahey’s Zap.

The card includes three Group 3 contests starting with the Flame Of Tara Irish EBF Stakes (4.50) with five previous winners in the line up including Ger Lyons’ easy Naas maiden winner Auxilla. Lyons, successful with Mustajeer in the £1 million Sky Bet Ebor last Saturday, is also represented in the 14-runner Round Tower Stakes (5.20) with Leopardstown maiden winner Brunelle and, later on the card, with Viadera in the 12-runner Group 3 Snow Fairy (Fillies) Stakes (6.20).

The first of eight races gets underway at 4.20pm and the going is good on the round course and good to yielding on the straight course.

Jumping action takes place also on Friday in Down Royal where the first of seven races starts at 4.35pm.

The €20,000 Linden Foods Hurdle (6.40) is the richest race down for decision with Cullentra House trainer Gordon Elliott doubly represented with Count Simon and recent Killarney winner Everybreathyoutake, again the mount of Jack Kennedy.

Doctor Duffy makes the long trip north of the border from the Ballingarry, Co Limerick yard of Charles Byrnes while it’s a similar story for another challenger Macgiloney who travels from Denis Hogan’s Cloughjordan base in Tipperary.

The going at Down Royal is good.

The massively improved Waitingfortheday denied Skitter Scatter a perfect return at Tipperary, just edging out the John Oxx-trained Group 1 heroine in the Coolmore Stud Fairy Bridge Stakes.

It was Donnacha and Joseph O’Brien who got the better of last year’s Moyglare Stud Stakes winner, continuing the huge upward curve this daughter of Elzaam has been on over the past two seasons.

Skitter Scatter had every chance in the straight but just couldn’t match the winner’s final effort, running with credit on her first start for 116 days.

John Oxx was the first to get his name on the scoresheet at Tipperary on Thursday as Be Like The Bird toughed it out to land the opening claiming maiden.

The mount of Ben Coen showed a fine attitude to prevail in a driving finish at the Limerick Junction venue.