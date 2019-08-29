SOCCER

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy will name his final 23-man squad later this morning ahead of next week’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Switzerland.

Michael Obafemi, Troy Parrott and Nathan Collins have been released to play with the under-21s.

Burnley’s Robbie Brady remains an injury doubt and wasn’t involved in Burnley’s 3-1 defeat to Sunderland in the second-round of the E-F-L Cup last night.

Mark Travers saved three spot kicks as Bournemouth won on penalties against Forest Green.

The Republic of Ireland goalkeeper says it was a special moment for him:

===

Celtic are well placed to reach the group stages of the Europa League this evening.

The Scottish champions take a 2-nil lead to A-I-K for the second leg of their playoff qualifier tie.

Linfield will defend a 3-2 advantage at Qarabag.

Wolves are 3-2 up ahead of hosting Torino while it’s nil-nil between Rangers and Legia Warsaw going into their match at Ibrox.

===

Four Premier League teams are awaiting this evening’s draw for the group stages of the Champions League.

Last year’s winners Liverpool, Premier League champions Manchester City and Europa League winners Chelsea are all in pot one.

The draw gets underway at around 5pm Irish time.

GOLF

Following his win at the Tour Championship last weekend, Rory McIlroy returns to the European Tour this morning in Switzerland.

The world number two is one under through one early in his opening round at the Omega European Masters.

Paul Dunne is one over through three, Gavin Moynihan gets underway at ten-to-twelve and Padraig Harrington at twenty-past-twelve.

TENNIS

Roger Federer came from a set down to progress to round three at the US Open last night.

The Swiss star saw off Bosnian world number 99 Damir Dzumhur 3-6 6-2 6-3 6-4.

World number one and defending champion Novak Djokovic pushed past shoulder pain to see off Juan Ignacio Londero in straight sets.

In the women’s draw Serena Williams survived a scare from 17-year-old Caty McNally to reach the third round 5-7 6-3 6-1.