GOLF

Rory McIlroy last night won the PGA Tour Championship in Atlanta by four strokes on 18 under par – and with it a 15-million-dollar first prize.

The Northern Irishman had gone into the final round trailing America’s Brooks Koepka by one shot.

The four-time major winner shot a final round 66 to end four shots clear of American Xander Schauffele.

McIlroy joins Tiger Woods as the only player to win the FedEx Cup playoff series twice, and he was delighted to finish his season on a high https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/rory-7.mp3

=====

GAELIC GAMES

Ephie Fitzgerald stepped down as the Cork ladies football manager yesterday after four years in charge.

That followed his side’s six-point TG4 All-Ireland semi-final defeat to champions Dublin at Croke Park.

The Dubs will face Galway in the decider on Sunday September 15th, after they saw off Connacht rivals Mayo by a point.

=====

SOCCER

It’s top versus bottom in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division this evening.

Dundalk welcome UCD to Oriel Park in a re-arranged fixture from June.

Vinny Perth’s home side hold a four-point lead at the top of the table over Shamrock Rovers, with two games in hand.

=====

CYCLING

Ireland’s Nicolas Roche heads into today’s third stage at the Vuelta a Espana with a two-second General Classification lead.

It’s the first time the Team Sunweb star has held the red jersey in six years.

Today’s stage takes the riders 188 kilometres from Ibi to Alabant.

The only Irish cyclist ever to win the Vuelta was Sean Kelly in 1988.

CRICKET

Ben Stokes inspired England to an incredible victory over Australia in the third Ashes Test yesterday.

His unbeaten 135 helped them level the series at 1-all after chasing down a target of 359 – the highest they’ve ever achieved.

Joe Root’s side had to win the match to keep alive their hopes of regaining the urn.

RACING

Monday’s sole Irish action takes place at Downpatrick, with a competitive seven-race National Hunt card on offer to entertain racegoers at the Ulster venue.

The Dr. E.F. Logan OBE Memorial Giltspur Scientific Handicap Hurdle is the card’s feature and Draperstown, County Derry trainer Noel Kelly will be hoping to continue his stable’s excellent run of form with Bracka Lily. Kelly notched a double from three runners at Cartmel on Saturday.

Tipperary trainer John Ryan has kept his Summer Hill busy of late but the six-year-old is performing creditably and could be in the mix, while recent Kilbeggan winner Finding Joy rates a danger for Limerick’s Michael Hourigan.

Elsewhere on the card, Wendy Howell, closely related to the legendary Hurricane Fly, will bid to get off the mark at the third attempt for Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott’s Make My Heart Fly will be seeking a change of luck to notch a first chase win.

Racing gets underway at Downpatrick at 2.15pm and the going is currently good.

Mustajeer provided Colin Keane and Ger Lyons with a day to remember at York on Saturday when winning the £1 million Sky Bet Ebor Handicap and the David Spratt-owned stayer is now Australia-bound for the Caulfield and Melbourne Cups.

Purchased by Australian Bloodstock prior to York’s showpiece race, the six-year-old will depart for Melbourne next month to join trainer Kris Lees.

Having finished fourth in the Ebor last year, Spratt explained Lyons immediately got to work in preparing Mustajeer for another crack at the valuable prize.

Spratt said: “We started preparing for this after last year’s race, when Gary Carroll gave him a beautiful ride.

“We were keen in the winter to send him down to Australia for the Sydney Cup, but in fairness to Ger, he said ‘Wait, this is a proper horse, let me train him properly’ and he’s got it spot on.”

MOTORSPORT

By taking their sixth win from seven rallies, Monaghan’s Josh Moffett and Andy Hayes from Wexford clinched the Triton Showers National Rally Championship, bringing their Fiesta to a 37 second victory in yesterday’s penultimate round of the series, the Lady Gregory Hotel Galway Summer Rally.

Once again, Moffett and Hayes led from start to finish, with recently crowned National Forestry champion Cathan McCourt from Tyrone teaming up with new co-driver Grace O’Brien from Mallow to take a surprise runner up position in another Fiesta.

Former National title holders Roy White and James O’Brien were the only possible challengers to Moffett and Hayes’ hopes of taking the Triton series for the first time, but they were sidelined on the opening stage with transmission problems, leaving the winning pair to cruise home to their latest triumph.

Ian Barrett and Paul McGee claimed third place in their Impreza, followed by the Escort of two wheel drive class winners Gary Kiernan and Ryan Moore, with Hugh Hunter and Rob Fagg the best of the British visitors in their Focus.

Limerick’s former National Hillclimb champion Paul O’Connell scored two wins at the Kirkistown race meeting in Co Down to take the Finnstown Castle Boss Ireland Formula Libre championship, with second places going to Eamon Matheson and Sam Mansfield.