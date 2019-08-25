SOCCER

Liverpool have continued their 100 per cent start to the Premier League season.

They’ve beaten Arsenal 3-1 at Anfield to make it three wins from as many matches.

Manager Jurgen Klopp tells Sky Sports News, his team were outstanding once again https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/jksun.mp3

—

Manchester City will look to close the gap at the top of the table this afternoon.

Pep Guardiola’s side will look to put last weekend’s draw behind them when they travel to Bournemouth.

Elsewhere, Spurs host Newcastle and Burnley take on Wolves.

—

In the Scottish Premiership, Celtic will hope to continue their 100% league record when the take on Hearts in Glasgow.

Rangers have also won their first two games of the campaign.

They face St Mirren at a quarter past 12.

—

Harry Kenny has stepped down as manager of St Patricks Athletic.

The Saints currently sit in 5th place in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

They lost 3-1 to UCD in the second round of the FAI Cup on Friday night.

LADIES FOOTBALL

Croke Park is the venue for the first time as the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies semi-finals take place this afternoon.

Galway and Mayo is the curtain raiser at HQ at 2pm.

And at 3.45, there’s a repeat of last year’s final, where Cork take on Dublin.

Former Cork footballer Brid Stack believes their league win over Dublin earlier this year should give the Rebels plenty of confidence https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/bridstack.mp3

GOLF

Gavin Moynihan is best of the Irish in a tie for 5th at the Scandinavian Masters.

The 24 year old is just 3 shots off the lead, held by South African Eric van Rooyen.

Dubliner Moynihan begins his final round just after 11.30am Irish time.

RACING

Just three turned out for the mares’ novice hurdle at Kilbeggan and short priced favourite Little Nugget made light work of the opposition to win well for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend.

The only scare for the supporters of the 1-3 favourite came when Little Nugget made a mess of the last, but she had the race sewn up at that stage and won eased down.