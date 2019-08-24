BASKETBALL

The Ireland U16 women suffered a 47-60 defeat to Slovakia in Classification 9th-12th at the European Championship Division B in Bulgaria.

RUGBY

Ross Byrne has the chance to impress the Ireland coaches from the start today in their latest World Cup warm-up.

The 24-year old’s been named at out-half for the test with England at Twickenham.

Both Joe Schmidt and Eddie Jones have named strong sides for the game which gets underway at 3.

Ireland’s first World Cup pool opponents are also in action today.

Scotland welcome France to Murrayfield where there’s the earlier start of 1.10.

SOCCER

Holders Dundalk were given a fright before securing their place in the last-8 of the FAI Cup last night.

With penalties just three-minutes away, Georgie Kelly struck to give the Lilywhites a 3-2 extra time win away to Derry City.

James Talbot was the hero for Bohemians last night as they squeezed into the quarter finals.

He made two saves as Bohs beat Longford 5-4 on penalties after the sides finished level at 1-1 after extra-time at Dalymount.

Cork City won’t be making a fifth successive trip to the Aviva – they were beaten 1-nil away to First Division Galway United.

Shamrock Rovers eased into the quarter finals with a 4-nil win at home to Drogheda.

While Liam Kerrigan scored twice as UCD beat St. Pat’s 3-1 at Belfield.

Inishowen League side Glengad United are hoping to continue their Cup odyssey this evening.

They’ll take on SSE Airtricity Premier Division side Waterford at Maginn Park in Buncrana where there’s a 5pm kick-off.

This evening’s other game is at the Showgrounds where Sligo Rovers entertain Limerick.

Goals in either half from Wesley and Anwar El-Ghazi secured a first win of the Premier League season for Aston Villa last night.

Dean Smith’s side were 2-nil winners at home to Everton.

One young 100 per cent record will fall by the wayside at Anfield this evening.

Today’s standout Premier League fixture is the 5.30 start between Liverpool and Arsenal.

Frank Lampard’s pursuit of a first win as Chelsea boss takes him to Norwich in the lunchtime start.

At 3, Manchester United welcome Crystal Palace to Old Trafford,

Brighton entertain Southampton in a south coast derby.

Sheffield United face Leicester at Bramall Lane,

And Watford play West Ham.

GAELIC GAMES

Jake Morris and Jerome Cahill are both looking to win a second All Ireland title inside 7-days tonight.

Having been on the bench for last week’s senior win over Kilkenny, both start in an unchanged Tipperary side for the Bord Gais Energy All-Ireland U-20 Hurling final at the Gaelic Grounds.

Tipp’s opponents Cork are also unchanged for the game that throws in at 6.

RACING

There’s an eight-race card at Killarney this afternoon with the first off at 10-to-2.

While a 7-race programme at Kilbeggan gets underway at five-past-5.

Armory joined some illustrious company on Friday evening when becoming the latest Aidan O’Brien-trained winner of the Group 2 Galileo Irish EBF Futurity Stakes at the Curragh.

O’Brien has dominated the race, with past winners including Giant’s Causeway, Hawk Wing and Gleneagles. Armory became O’Brien’s 13th winner of the race, following on from subsequent Derby winner Anthony Van Dyck, who was successful 12 months ago.

A son of Galileo, Armory was sent off at 4-6 to continue O’Brien’s stranglehold and burst to the front with around a furlong left under Ryan Moore, who had jetted over to the track after partnering Ten Sovereigns in the Nunthorpe at York earlier in the day.

Jessica Harrington’s fine season with her juvenile crop continued apace as Alpine Star managed to just get up to defeat Petit Mustique in the Group 2 Debutante Stakes at the Curragh.

Ridden by Shane Foley, Alpine Star is a half-sister to Alpha Centauri, who Harrington trained to win four Group 1s before injury ended her career last year.