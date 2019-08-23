BASKETBALL

The Ireland U16 women defeated Montenegro 60-48 to advance to the Classification 9th-12th round at European Championship Division B in Bulgaria.

Kerry’s Paris McCarthy scored 4 points and Tania Salvado-McCormack 2.

GAELIC GAMES

Dublin hurling manager Mattie Kenny has confirmed his intention to remain in the job for 2020.

Kenny had been linked with the vacant Galway position, after Micheál Donoghue stepped aside this week after four years in charge.

The former Cuala manager accepted a three-year term from the Dublin County Board last November, and it’s understood he intends to see out that commitment.

=====

SOCCER

Celtic moved a step closer to the group stages of the Europa League last night with a two nil win over AIK Stockholm.

Second half goals from James Forrest and Odsonne Edouard have put the Scottish Champions in a commanding position to make the group stages.

However manager Neil Lennon remains cautious about getting too far ahead of themselves https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/lennon-2.mp3

Elsewhere, Wolves beat Torino 3-2 away from home, Rangers drew 1-all with Legia Warsaw while Linfield beat Qarabag 3-2 in Belfast.

***

The clash of Derry City and Dundalk at the Ryan McBride Brandywell is the pick of the ties in this evening’s FAI Cup second round.

Elsewhere tonight, there’s a Dublin derby as UCD host St. Pat’s while Cork are on the road to face Galway United.

Bohemians welcome Longford to Dalymount and Shamrock Rovers entertain Droogheda at Tallaght Stadium.

***

There’s one game in the Premier League too this evening.

Aston Villa are looking for their first points of the new campaign when they welcome Everton to Villa Park at 8 o’clock.

=====

GOLF

Rory McIlroy is just a shot off the lead heading into Day 2 of the season-ending Tour Championship in Georgia.

The four-time major winner started the tournament five off the pace under the new handicapped format.

An opening 66 saw McIlroy move into fourth place on nine under par.

Americans Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka setting the pace on 10 under.

RACING

Aidan O’Brien’s arsenal of Futurity Stakes (7.10) winners features some of the best inmates Ballydoyle has seen – Giant’s Causeway (1999), Hawk Wing (2001) and Gleneagles (2014) – and razor-sharp juvenile Armory will bid to emulate those colts at the Curragh on Friday.

Bidding to record his 13th Futurity Stakes win and sixth from the previous seven renewals, O’Brien’s team is completed by Iberia, Lope Y Fernandez and Toronto. It is a strong hand for the yard, with Armory the likely short-priced favourite.

Last seen winning the Tyros Stakes at Leopardstown, another race with an outstanding history of blooding future Classic winners, Armory, no bigger than a 14-1 chance for next year’s 2,000 Guineas, is reported to be in top order by O’Brien.

Since winning this race with subsequent Irish Derby winner St Jovite in 1991, Jim Bolger has added to his tally of Futurity Stakes wins with Cois Na Tine [1993], St Clair Ridge [1998], Teofilo [2006], New Approach [2007] and most recently Herald The Dawn in 2015.

Bolger has lacked a Classic contender in recent years but Geometrical, an impressive winner of a Gowran Park maiden on his third start last week, will attempt to make his mark at Group 2 level.

It has been a recurring theme of the Irish Flat season, Jessica Harrington sporting a broad smile after sending out a juvenile winner and the trainer is aiming for more big-race glory with Alpine Star and Windracer in the Group 2 Debutante Stakes (6.40).

With racing at the Curragh underway at 5.10, the ground is yielding to soft.