HURLING

Galway are looking for a new senior hurling manager after Micheál Donoghue announced he was stepping down after four years in charge.

Donoghe led the Tribesmen to the Liam McCarthy Cup in 2017, their first All Ireland crown since 1988.

They also lost the 2018 final, but couldn’t emerge from the round robin in Leinster this year.

Elsewhere, former hurler of the year Richie Hogan of Kilkenny said he was amazed to be given a red card by referee James Owens for a challenge on Tipperary’s Cathal Barrett in last Sunday’s All Ireland senior final.

Hogan intends to continue in the inter county game.

The forward stressed that he didn’t want to take away from Tipperary’s win, but disputed claims that he elbowed Barrett.

RUGBY

Ross Byrne and Jack Carty are set for game time when Ireland play England in a World Cup warm up game at Twickenham on Saturday.

Joey Carbery is currently injured and Johnny Sexton is unlikely to be involved.

The squad are engaged in warm weather training in Portugal.

SOCCER

Sheffield Wednesday are top of the Championship following a 1-0 win over Luton.

Elsewhere, it ended Middlesbrough 1 Wigan 0,

Birmingham City defeated Barnsley 2-0,

Derby County lost 2-1 at home against Bristol City

And Blackburn Rovers had a 1-0 win away to Hull.

HOCKEY

The Irish women’s hockey team need a win over Germany to reach the last four of the European Championships today.

They tip off in Antwerp at 11.15am Irish time.