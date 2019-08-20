SOCCER

Paul Pogba missed a penalty as Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by Wolves in the Premier League at Molineux.

Anthony Martial and Ruben Neves traded goals before Frenchman Pogba had his spot kick saved by Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio with 22 minutes to go.

Marcus Rashford scored from the spot in the opening game against Chelsea, but Pogba took the ball last night.

There is no designated penalty taker at United, with Rashford and Pogba sharing the duties.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has defended the policy.

Wolves and Republic of Ireland player Matt Doherty limped out of last night’s game, so he could be a doubt for next month’s Euro 2020 qualifier with Switzerland.

Meanwhile, United outcast Alexis Sanchez may be in line for a loan move to Inter Milan.

Elsewhere, Jack Byrne scored two brilliant long-range goals as Shamrock Rovers beat Waterford 5-1 at the RSC to go within 4 points of leaders Dundalk at the top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Aaron Greene also hit a brace in the victory.

Pat Hoban hit the net 4 times as Dundalk beat Bohemians 6-1 at Oriel Park to reach the EA Sports Cup Final.

Meanwhile UCD have parted ways with their manager Collie O’Neill in the wake of the 10-1 loss to Bohemians last week.

GAELIC GAMES

Almost 30 thousand supporters flocked to Semple Stadium in Thurles last night to welcome the Tipperary senior hurlers home following their All Ireland victory.

Captain Seamus Callanan and manager Liam Sheedy carried the Liam McCarthy Cup onto the stage.

Tipperary coach Tommy Dunne has called for a video referee to assist officials in the wake of the 2019 Championship.

HOCKEY

Ireland play Germany in the final Pool B game at the Men’s European Hockey Championship in Belgium this afternoon.

Ireland have drawn one and lost one game so far.

HORSE RACING

There’s a 7 race card at Sligo this evening.

The going is good, with the first race off at 5:15.

Cross-channel, Hamilton is OFF due to a waterlogged track.

Brighton starts at 1:40, with the going good.

Kempton is standard to slow, with the first race at 2.

Yarmouth is good to firm, with the first off at 5 to 5.

And Newton-Abbot is off at 5:35, with the going soft, good to soft in places.