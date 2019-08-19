GAELIC GAMES

Tipperary are the All-Ireland senior hurling champions for a 28th time.

The Premier County defeated Kilkenny by 3-25 to 20 points at Croke Park.

The turning point of the game was the sending off of Kilkenny forward Richie Hogan for a high challenge on Tipperary’s Cathal Barrett just before half time.

A Niall O’Meara goal had Tipperary a point up at half time, but they ran riot in the second half, with captain Seamus Callanan and John O’Dwyer finding the net.

Blue and gold manager Liam Sheedy has guided his players to glory in the first season of his second spell in charge.

He says they gave it everything https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/sheedy-1.mp3

It’s Kilkenny’s heaviest defeat in a final since 1964.

Cats boss Brian Cody says the dismissal of Hogan was pivotal

Tipperary will return to Thurles with the Liam McCarthy cup this evening.

Galway have won a hat-trick of minor titles.

They saw off Kilkenny by 3-14 to 12 points.

Sean MacDonagh hit 2-8 in the victory.

SOCCER

In the Premier League, Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw by Leicester City at Stamford Bridge.

Wilfried Ndidi cancelled out Mason Mount’s opener.

Newly promoted Sheffield United beat Crystal Palace 1-0.

This evening, Manchester United will bid for two wins on the bounce when they face Wolves at Molinuex.

Shamrock Rovers can close Dundalk’s lead at the summit of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division to 4 points with a win away to Waterford tonight.

Both games kick off at 8pm.

ATHLETICS

Donegal’s Mark English won the 800 metres at the Diamond League meeting in Birmingham.

GOLF

Justin Thomas won the BMW Championship by 3 shots.

Rory McIlroy finished in a tie for 19th place, with Shane Lowry ending in a tie for 48th.

HORSE RACING

And there’s racing today at Roscommon, with the first off at 5.20.

Aidan O’Brien’s bid for a fourth Prix Morny win with two challengers in France failed to materialize as victory in the Deauville Group 1 event went to the Andre Fabre-trained Earthlight.

Ireland’s champion trainer had expressed ground concerns beforehand regarding the chances of Coventry Stakes winner Arizona and the son of 2013 Morny winner No Nay Never could only manage fourth place in the hands of Ryan Moore with stablemate Royal Dornoch, partnered by O’Brien’s son Donnacha, back in seventh.

O’Brien’s first win in the race came courtesy of Orpen under Mick Kinane in 1998 before Fasliyev obliged for the same rider 12 months later and again aboard Johannesburg for the Ballydoyle trainer in 2001.