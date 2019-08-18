BASKETBALL

Ireland U16 men lost out to Iceland 67-75 to finish 16th at European Championships Division B.

Kerry’s Tim Pollmann-Daamen scored 5 points for Ireland.

The Ireland U16 women were beaten by Portugal, 86-87, after a last second lay-up in the third group game at European Championships Division B.

Kerry’s Paris McCarthy had 10 points for Ireland and Tania Salvado-McCormack 1.

GAELIC GAMES

Tipperary take on Kilkenny for the Liam McCarthy Cup later.

It’s All-Ireland hurling final day, with the two teams going head to head at Croke Park at 3.30.

The Premier have named an unchanged team from the one that beat Wexford in the semi-final, while the Cats have brought Cillian Buckley into their starting 15.

Tipp boss Liam Sheedy says they’ve done all their preparation https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/suntipp.mp3

In the curtain raiser, Galway are looking for back-to-back Electric Ireland Minor titles.

They take on Kilkenny in a repeat of last year’s final, which the Tribes won by seven points.

That game gets underway at 1pm.

Galway overcame Cork 14 points to 1-10 to return to the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Final for the first time in four years.

Also in the last four Kilkenny won 2-21 to 3-12 against Tipperary.

===

SOCCER

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says their display against Tottenham was the best they’ve played in their time together.

The Premier League champions were held 2-2.

City looked to have grabbed an injury-time winner but Gabriel Jesus’ effort was ruled out by the Video Assistant Referee.

Sheffield United welcome Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Kick-off is at 2pm.

Later, Frank Lampard’s Chelsea will be hoping to turn their fortunes when they welcome Leicester to Stamford Bridge at 4 o’clock.

=

In the Sky Bet Championship Steve Warnock’s Cardiff City travel to take on Reading.

The game gets underway at 12 noon.

===

GOLF

Thomas Pieters has a 1-shot lead heading into the final round of the Czech Masters golf.

The Belgian is on 16 under-par after a 6-under 66 in Prague.

The best of the Irish is Paul Dunne who is on six under par.

Padraig Harrington is further back on two-under.

===

CRICKET

The final day of the second Ashes test at Lords gets underway later.

The action starts at 11am.

England are attempting to extend their lead which was 104 runs at the end of play.

===

RACING

It’s the final day of racing from the August Festival at Tramore.

From Eden may be winless over fences but hasn’t finished out of the frame since taking to the larger obstacles for Gordon Elliott, who is hoping the rain stays away for his charge, a live player in the €30,000 McCarthys Irish Bar Handicap Chase.

A good third at the Galway festival, From Eden is making his handicap debut.

Joseph O’Brien will be doubly represented by Treasure Chest, whose unbeaten run over fences came to an end at Galway where he finished a respectable sixth in the Blazers, and Wishmoor, attempting to recapture his form.

Course form is always an advantage at Tramore and Megalomaniac, successful over the C&D in May, makes up a two-pronged attack for local trainer Henry de Bromhead, who also runs Riviera Sun.

The final day of the Tramore August festival begins with the Comeragh Veterinary Maiden Hurdle at 2.10 and the ground is soft.