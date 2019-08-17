BASKETBALL

The Ireland U16 Women claimed a comprehensive 106-37 victory over Albania in their second group game at European Championships Division B.

Kerry;s Tania Salvado-McCormack scored 14 for Ireland and Paris McCarthy 4.

Ireland U16 men lost out to Finland 64-83 in their 12th – 16th Classification game at European Championships Division B.

Kerry’s Sean Pollmann-Daamen scored 3 for Ireland.



GAELIC GAMES

There are minimal changes to the sides named last night for tomorrow’s All Ireland Hurling final.

Tipperary are unchanged from the side that started their semi final win over Wexford.

While Cillian Buckley returns to the Kilkenny midfield in place of Richie Leahy.

===

The Gaelic Grounds in Limerick is the venue for this evening’s All Ireland Camogie semi finals.

Defending champions Cork face Galway from 7.15.

Before that, last year’s beaten finalists Kilkenny take on Tipperary from 5.30.

SOCCER

Bohemians registered their biggest ever league victory last night.

Andre Wright scored 4, and Danny Mandroiu a hat-trick in a 10-1 thrashing of UCD at Dalymount.

Dundalk remain seven-points clear following a more modest 5-nil win over ten-man Finn Harps.

Shamrock Rovers remain Dundalk’s nearest rivals after a 2-nil win away to Derry.

Elsewhere, St. Pat’s came from behind to win 2-1 at home to Sligo.

While Cork were 2-1 victors at Waterford.

===

Drogheda cemented their second place status in the First Division last night with a 6-nil win over Wexford.

Leaders Shelbourne are away to Longford this evening.

=====

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher could make his Liverpool debut today.

The Reds’ stand-in goalkeeper Adrian is recovering from an ankle injury which occurred due to a Super Cup pitch invader.

Liverpool are away to Southampton this afternoon.

Elswhere, Aston Villa entertain Bournemouth,

Brighton play West Ham

Everton host Watford

And Newcastle go to newly-promoted Norwich.

The lunchtime kick-off sees Arsenal welcome Burnley to the Emirates.

But game of the day sees Champions Manchester City face Tottenham in the 5.30 start at the Etihad.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy’s just four-shots off the lead at the halfway stage of the BMW Championship.

His 67 leaves the world number 3 on 8-under par at Medinah.

The lead is held by Hideki Matsuyama on 12-under par after he shot a 63.

RACING

The Group 3 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Give Thanks Stakes takes centre stage on track at Cork on Saturday, when the Mallow venue will aim to raise funds for Marymount University Hospital & Hospice.

Aidan O’Brien and Dermot Weld have dominated the race in recent years and the pair make up five of the six runners on Saturday, with Ballydoyle’s leading hope likely either Simply Beautiful or Delphinia.

Weld relies solely on Group 3-winning filly Tarnawa, while John Oxx will bid to add his name to the scoresheet with Moteo, a strong-staying four-year-old who has been very consistent throughout the season.

Elsewhere on the card, the Listed Matchbook Straight Seven Platinum Stakes is a competitive affair which sees Jim Bolger’s evergreen eight-year-old Flight Risk give weight away to some useful rivals, including a pair of Jessica Harrington-trained performers.

Racing gets underway at Cork at 1.25pm and the going is currently good-to-yielding on the straight course and yielding-to-soft on the round course.

Saturday’s evening action in Ireland heads to the sunny south east at Tramore, with a seven-race Flat on offer at the popular Waterford track.

The €20,000 feature Assembly Techniques Handicap is the feature on the card, with a small but select field going to post at 6.40pm.

Emmet Mullins’ useful Sneaky Getaway arrives here on the back of an excellent second at the Galway festival and looks to hold a leading chance, while locally-trained Jake Peter from the Pat Flynn yard is no back number by any means.

Elsewhere on the card, the Johnny Murtagh-trained looks to have been well-placed in the Perennial Freight Rated Race, while later on the card Waterford trainer Ken Budds will be hoping his Here For The Craic is on his best behaviour in the Hibernian Hotel Tramore Handicap, helped by the fact there are no starting stalls in operation.

Racing gets underway at Tramore at 5.10pm and the going is currently yielding-to-soft.

Enable will not have things all her own way in the Darley Yorkshire Oaks next Thursday as old adversary Magical has been supplemented for the 1m4f Group 1.

The dual Arc heroine beat Magical by three-quarters of a length in the Breeders’ Cup Turf on her final start last season and by the same margin on her return in the Coral-Eclipse, but had to work hard on both occasions.

Trainer John Gosden had hoped to use the Yorkshire Oaks as the perfect stepping stone on the road to Longchamp, where Enable will bid to win a historic third Arc, but the presence of Magical, who is rated just 4lb inferior, means a stiffer test than expected is in store.

Trainer Aidan O’Brien said: “At the moment that’s the way we’re thinking with Magical. We have some colts who could take their chance in the Juddmonte [International Stakes] and we’re looking to get a run into her as she’s just back from a midsummer break. She’s ready to start back.”

The Aidan O’Brien-trained Southern France booked his Comer Group International Irish St Leger ticket with a convincing success in Friday’s Group 3 trial at the Curragh under Ryan Moore.

The smart four-year-old showed a decent change of gear to put the race to bed inside the final furlong and a half, providing the Ballydoyle handler with a sixth consecutive victory in the race.

All eyes were on Epsom Derby fifth Sir Dragonet in the Group 3 Royal Whip Stakes at the Curragh on Friday night but it was Buckhurst who stepped up to the plate for Joseph O’Brien, with the Balldyoyle-trained charge failing to fire.

The winner, ridden by Donnacha O’Brien, showed a fine attitude to fend off the late challenge of Leo De Fury and could be on his travels over the coming weeks, sporting the colours of major Australian owner Lloyd Williams.