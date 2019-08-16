Greyhounds

The 5/1 priced Nocturnal Helka won race 3 at Limerick for Listowel’s Noirin McElligott by 1 and a half lengths in 29-11.

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy will name his provisional squad later for next month’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Switzerland and the friendly with Bulgaria.

McCarthy could opt to give Tottenham’s teenage striker Troy Parrott a place in the extended squad.

After losing in the Europa League during the week, Dundalk are back to the bread and butter of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division tonight.

The leaders welcome Finn Harps to Oriel Park for an 8pm kick off.

The other top flight matches begin at 7.45.

Second placed Shamrock Rovers are away to Derry City.

It’s Bohemians versus UCD at Dalymount Park,

St Patrick’s Athletic up against Sligo Rovers at Richmond Park,

And Waterford to face Cork City at the RSC.

Wolves are into the play off round of the Europa League where they will face Torino after an 8-0 aggregate win over Pyunik.

Rangers will take on Legia Warsaw for a spot in the Group stage after a 7-3 victory over both legs against Midtylland.

Aberdeen though are out. They lost 4-0 on aggregate to Rijeka.

In golf, Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell made good starts in the opening round of the BMW Championship just outside Chicago.

The pair are 3 under par after rounds of 69.

Americans Justin Thomas and Jason Kokrak share top spot on 7 under.

Tiger Woods is 1 under and Shane Lowry is level par.

In cricket, Australia are 30 for 1 in reply after bowling England out for 258 in the second Ashes Test at Lord’s.

And there is racing today at the Curragh, which begins at 4.40, and Tramore, which gets underway at 5.

Derby runner-up Madhmoon got his season back on track with victory in the Group 3 Desmond Stakes at Leopardstown on Thursday evening, a performance that more or less ensures his place in next month’s Irish Champions Stakes, according to his legendary trainer Kevin Prendergast.

Madhmoon, who has captured the public’s imagination all season representing 84-year-old Prendergast and Chris Hayes, received a generous reception on his return to his winner’s enclosure after recording a cosy victory over Zuenoon.

Bigger days await for the three-year-old, with Prendergast keen to have a crack at the Irish Champions Stakes in three weeks’ time before tackling the English equivalent at Ascot.

Ridenza is a filly to keep onside judging by how she burst onto the scene for Michael Halford and Ronan Whelan by taking the fillies’ maiden at Leopardstown.

By the top-class Sea The Stars and out of Raydara, a Group 2 winner for Halford and the Aga Khan, Ridenza looked a smart prospect on debut and won well.