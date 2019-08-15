Soccer

Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties to win the UEFA Super Cup in Istanbul.

It finished 2-2 after extra time before Adrian saved the decisive spot kick from Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham to give Liverpool a 5-4 win in the shootout.

Spaniard Adrian was making his debut only because regular goalkeeper Alisson was injured.

Wolves, Rangers and Aberdeen will bid to reach the play off round of the Europa League this evening.

Wolves are 4-0 up on Armenians Pyunik entering the second leg of their third qualifying round tie at Molinuex.

Rangers lead Danes Midtylland 4-2 going into their game at Ibrox.

Aberdeen trail Rijejka by 2 goals to 0 with their second leg at Pittodrie.

Golf

In golf, Open champion Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy are in the field for the BMW Championship on the US PGA Tour in Illinois today.

Tiger Woods will also tee it up, feeling much better after pulling out of last week’s Northern Trust with a side strain.

Padraig Harrington is level par after 2 holes of his opening round at the Czech Masters on the European Tour.

Nicolas Colsaerts of Belgium is the early leader on 3 under.

Cycling

Carrick-on-Suir cyclist Sam Bennett will bring a 20 second lead into today’s fourth stage of the BinckBank Tour in Belgium.

The sprinter won his third stage in a row yesterday.

Today’s stage is a hilly one through the Belgian Ardennes.

Racing

And there is racing this evening at Leopardstown, which starts at 4.50 and Tramore, which gets underway at 5.15.