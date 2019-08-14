Soccer

Dundalk are out of Europe.

The Lilywhites lost 3-1 on the night to Slovan Bratislava at Tallaght Stadium and 4-1 on aggregate in their Europa League third qualifying round tie.

The Slovakians punished Vinny Perth’s men, scoring two away goals in the first half.

Michael Duffy pulled one back on 71 minutes, before Pat Hoban missed a penalty to make it 2-2.

The visitors then grabbed a third goal at the death to secure their passage to the play off round.

Perth says it was a learning experience.

Linfield are into the play off round.

The Belfast club defeated Sujetska Niksic 3-2 on the night at Windsor Park and 5-3 on aggregate.

—

For the second year running, Celtic have been knocked out of the Champions League qualifiers.

Neil Lennon’s side lost 4-3 on the night at Parkhead and 5-4 over both legs to Romanians Cluj.

Celtic will now play Sweden’s AIK or Sheriff Tiraspol of Moldova in the Europa League play off round.

—

Aaron Dobbs scored twice as Longford Town beat Athlone Town 3-1 to book an FAI Cup second round tie with Bohemians.

—

Liverpool and Chelsea contest the UEFA Super Cup Final in Istanbul tonight.

Kick off is at 8pm.

Stephanie Frappart of France will become the first woman to referee a major European men’s final.

She will be assisted by Irishwoman Michelle O’Neill.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp welcomes the move.

GAA

Jack O’Connor is to be the new manager of the Kildare senior footballers.

The former All Ireland winning boss with Kerry will be ratified next month for a 3 year term.

Cricket

Cricket’s second Ashes Test between England and Australia begins at Lord’s this morning.

Australia have a 1-0 lead in the series.

Racing

There is racing today at Gowran Park, with the first off there at 4.45.