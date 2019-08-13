Soccer

Dundalk enter tonight’s Europa League third qualifying round second leg tie against Slovan Bratislava 1-0 in arrears.

Kick off at Tallaght Stadium is at 8pm.

Lilywhites defender Andy Boyle knows it’s a very busy time, but says that has to be embraced.

In the first round of the FAI Cup, Longford Town play Athlone Town at the City Calling Stadium.

7.45 is the kick off time, with the winners to face Bohemians.

Celtic are also in action this evening, against Romanian club Cluj (PRON: Clooj) in the second leg of their Champions League third qualifying round tie at Parkhead.

The match is poised at 1 goal apiece.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has been ruled out for a month with a calf injury.

The Brazilian was injured in Friday night’s opening Premier League game against Norwich City.

Elsewhere, Crystal Palace’s new signing James McCarthy could be included in the Republic of Ireland squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifier with Switzerland.

The midfielder hasn’t played for the national team in almost three years because of injury.

Rugby

Ireland’s Joey Carbery is set to miss the remaining World Cup warm up games, but is set to be fit for the opening match against Scotland in Japan.

The playmaker suffered an ankle problem in Saturday’s victory over Italy.

GAA/Racing

And stars from the world of GAA and Racing will be at St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge this evening for the annual ‘Hurling for Cancer’ event.

The team captains are trainer Jim Bolger and jockey Davy Russell.

850 thousand euro has been raised to date for the Irish Cancer Society.

Proceedings begin at 6pm.

There is no racing at home this afternoon so looking to Cross Channel:

Nottingham is good to soft, soft in places they go at 2

FFos Las is Soft, good to soft in places and they run at 2:15

Two evening meetings later

Carlisle is Heavy, they are running at 5:10

While Lingfield is standard, they get underway at 4:55

More sport at 11..

