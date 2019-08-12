Kerry will play Dublin in the All Ireland senior football championship final on September 1st.

The Kingdom beat Tyrone by 1-18 to 18 points at Croke Park and will now look to thwart Dublin’s five in a row ambitions.

Stephen O’Brien scored the crucial goal in the second half.

Kerry are to appeal the suspension which will rule O’Brien out of the final.

The forward picked up a third black card of the year in the match, but the card he received against Meath will be appealed.

Galway won the minor semi final, edging Kerry by 14 points to 13 to set up a decider with Cork.

BASKETBALL

Ireland Under 20 women have gained promotion to Division A for 2020.

Ireland, whose assistant coach is James Fleming of Kerry, were 60-57 winners over Great Britain to also win the bronze medal at European Championships Division B.

GOLF

American Patrick Reed won the Northern Trust event on the US PGA Tour in New Jersey.

He finished on 15 under par.

Rory McIlroy ended in a tie for sixth place on 12 under, with Shane Lowry back on 3 under.

Manchester United made an excellent start to the new Premier League season, thumping Chelsea 4-0 at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford scored twice, with Anthony Martial and Daniel James also on target.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Rashford is continuing to develop as a player https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/OGS-5.mp3

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang scored the only goal in the second half as Arsenal won 1-0 at Newcastle.

It ended goalless between Leicester City and Wolves at the King Power Stadium.

Modern Pentathlete Natalya Coyle has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

She finished 8th at the European Championships.

And there’s racing today at Ballinrobe, with the first off at 5.40 and with the Burleigh Accountancy Handicap Hurdle the richest race down for decision at 7.10pm.

Champion Hurdle-winning trainer Gavin Cromwell has enjoyed several wins in Britain this term with Lever Du Soleil, who heads the eight-runner field for the feature, and the recent Galway runner-up is partnered by promising 7lb claimer Conor McNamara. Cromwell also runs light-weight Father Ailbe in the hands of Jonathan Moore, runner-up on the Flat at Galway last time.

Gordon Elliott holds a strong hand and is doubly represented too with Smiling Eliza, who only got as far as the first fence on her chasing debut, and Authorizo carrying the famous Gigginstown House Stud.

Ireland’s champion trainer Willie Mullins sends just one runner to the western venue with newcomer Pencreek facing six rivals in the Cummins Homevalue Hardware Bumper (8.40). His champion amateur son Patrick takes the mount and the field also includes another notable newcomer Tuatha De Dannan from the in-form Joseph O’Brien stable with Tom Hamilton in the saddle.

The going at Ballinrobe is soft.

Rallysprint ace Pat O’Connell added another to his long list of victories yesterday when his Lancer Evo finished nine seconds clear of his closest challenger in the Tipperary MC event at Waterford Airport Business Park.

O’Connell took the lead on the first of five runs and was never headed all day, beating Monaghan’s Mickey Conlon and James Bradley from Wexford to the top position.

Dubliner Richard Meeke was the comfortable winner of TDC’s Clubman Autotest at Mondello Park, with his Starlet almost 30 seconds ahead of the MX5 of Piers MacFheorais after fourteen tests.

John Nolan in another Starlet finished a close third, just 1.6s further back.

Fresh from his seventh place in last weekend’s Finnish round of the World Rally Championship, Waterford’s Craig Breen was competing in the Titans RX Rallycross series in Montalegre, Portugal this weekend. In round 6 of the Titans RX today, Breen got knocked down to last in the first corner of the final but worked his way back up to 4th place. He finished in fifth position in the final of Round 5 on Saturday where he also claimed the fastest lap in the final.

Omagh brothers Patrick and Stephen O’Brien were the winners of the Group N Production class and finished fifth overall on the Samsonas Rally Rokiskis in Lithuania this weekend.