GAELIC GAMES

The line-up for the 2019 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final will be decided this afternoon.

Kerry and Tyrone meet in the second of this year’s semi-finals at Croke Park this afternoon.

The Kingdom won by four points when the sides met at this stage four years ago.

Four-time All-Ireland winner with Kerry Kieran Donaghy says tactics today will be interesting https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/kdsun.mp3

Throw-in at HQ is at half-past-3 with Dublin awaiting the winner after beating Mayo by 10 points yesterday.

The curtain raiser is the Electric Ireland Minor semi-final between Galway and Champions Kerry, in a repeat of last year’s final.

Cork awaits the winners in the decider.

BASKETBALL

The Ireland Under 20 women lost out to Bulgaria 68-58 in the semi final of European Championship Division B in Kosovo.

Ireland assistant coach is Kerry’s James Fleming.

In Montenegro, Ireland U16 men lost to Portugal 78-52 in their third game of the European Championships Division B campaign.

Kerry brothers Sean and Tim Pollmann-Daamen scored 9 and 5 points respectively.

SOCCER

The Premier League’s opening weekend continues today with three games down for decision.

Wolves will look to repeat their impressive form they showed last year that saw them qualify for the Europa League.

Nuno Espírito Santo’s side head to Leicester City at 2-o’clock.

At the same time, Newcastle Manager Steve Bruce has a tough clash for his first game incharge at St. James’ Park as the Magpies entertain Arsenal.

Then at half-past-4 there’s a massive clash at Old Trafford.

Manchester United host Chelsea and their new manager Frank Lampard.

The former Blue was on the line with Championship side Derby County last year as they knocked United out of the Carabao Cup.

******

Here at home, the first round of the FAI Cup continues today.

There’s a Dublin derby between Lucan Utd and Donnycarney.

Collinstown host Galway United.

UCD take on Letterkenny Rovers in the Bowl.

And it’s Maynooth University versus Waterford.

RACING

The Coolmore Caravaggio Stakes takes centre stage at Tipperary today, with unbeaten two-year-old colts Vitalogy and Justifier locking horns in the Listed event.

The pair of first-time out maiden winners, trained by Joseph O’Brien and Ger Lyons respectively, face the more experienced Aidan O’Brien-trainedduo of Harpocrates and Royal County Down, as Ballydoyle bid for a fourth consecutive win in the race.

Elsewhere on the card, the Denis Hogan-trained Hathiq will bid to bounce back from a couple of disappointing efforts as the top weight in a five furlong handicap, while local trainer Andy Slattery is double-handed with previous course winner Cityman and Galway fifth Sunset Nova.

Racing gets underway at Tipperary at 2.05pm and the going is currently soft.

Sunday’s National Hunt action takes place at Downpatrick, with a competitive seven-race card for Ulster racing fans to enjoy.

The feature Molson Coors Rated Hurdle is a race which Gordon Elliott looks to have a strong hand in, saddling three live chances in the shape of Road To Dubai, Authorizo and Kuraka.

Henry de Bromhead’s Downpatrick-loving Killiney Court will give the Elliott brigade something to think about, while Wexford handler Colin Bowe’s Victoria Bay is no back number.

Herbiegoesbananas, making his first start for Willie Mullins, has been off the track for 842 days but will be one of the leading fancies for the A J C Group, Newcastle Handicap Hurdle., although Tipperary handler John Burke will be trying to lower the champion trainer’s colours with unlucky last flight faller two starts ago Musical Ava.

Racing gets underway at Downpatrick at 1.50pm and the going is currently good-to-yielding.

Legendary trainer Michael Hourigan and rising star of the weighroom Darragh O’Keeffe recorded a double respectively at Kilbeggan last evening.

Hourigan was successful earlier on the card with Finding Joy while O’Keeffe scored on Pat Coyne before the pair teamed up with Humm Baby, who came from off the pace to land the Kieran Kelly Memorial Beginners Chase.

Mullingar-based trainer Dot Love provided the locals with something to shout about at Kilbeggan when Just A Normal Day landed the penultimate handicap chase at the track.

Ridden by Conor Orr, Just A Normal Day galloped on strongly to snare the €20,000 prize by just a half a length at the line.

Gordon Elliott recorded a one-two in the Joe Cooney Memorial Hurdle at Kilbeggan with Westland Row beating Tombstone.

Ridden by Denis O’Regan, Westland Row could have been called a winner a long way from home and breezed past his stablemate in the straight before winning well at the line.

Moses McCabe had his prayers answered at Kilbeggan when long-time maiden Brog Ahaon landed the BetVictor-sponsored Maiden Hurdle.

Sean Flanagan deserves plenty of credit for the win as he was switched on at the start and pinched a few lengths, which proved invaluable, as Brog Ahaon made all.

Curragh trainer Ken Condon is hoping his stable star Romanised can continue his rich vein of form and notch a second career Group 1 in the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville today.

Last season’s Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas hero didn’t have much luck in running when fourth in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot but made no mistake in the Group 2 Minstrel Stakes at the Curragh on Oaks day.

Condon, who is also represented by rock-solid grey Success Days, said: “All seems fine with Romanised and hopefully we don’t get too many showers as he’d prefer the ground a little quicker than it is at the minute [good to soft].

“Hopefully he can put up a good performance after his win in the Minstrel Stakes last time, although he’s taking on horses with some smart pieces of form. Success Days joins him and won’t mind the slow side of good ground.”

Romanised’s biggest danger appears to be Watch Me, an impressive French-trained winner of the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot last time.