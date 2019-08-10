GAELIC GAMES

Croke Park will be packed to capacity this evening for the first of this year’s All Ireland Football semi finals.

Mayo take on a Dublin side continuing their chase for a fifth senior title in a row.

Throw-in is at 5.

The curtain-raiser at H-Q is the Minor semi-final meeting of Mayo and Cork at 3.

====

Glennon Brothers Pearse Park plays host to both of today’s TG4 All Ireland Ladies football quarter finals.

Mayo are also in action there, facing Armagh from 1

That’s followed by the meeting of Galway and Waterford from 2.45.

BASKETBALL

The Ireland Under 20 women are heading into the biggest test of the year today as they face Bulgaria in the European Championship Division B semi-final in Kosovo, at 3.30 Irish time.

Kerry’s James Fleming is Ireland assistant coach.

SOCCER

Liverpool got their Premier League campaign off to a flying start last night.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were 4-1 winners at home to newly-promoted Norwich.

However, Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson was taken off with a calf injury before half-time at Anfield.

===

Champions Manchester City get the defence of their title underway with a lunchtime trip to West Ham.

At 3, newly-promoted Sheffield United go to Bournemouth.

Burnley entertain Southampton,

Having seen his move to Everton blocked, Wilfried Zaha is in the Crystal Palace squad to face Everton.

Watford play Brighton.

And the 5.30 start sees Champions League finalists Tottenham welcome Aston Villa to the new White Hart Lane.

====

Danny Mandroiu was Bohemians’ hero as they came from behind to win their FAI Cup first round tie last night.

2-nil down to Shelbourne with five-minutes remaining at Dalymount, Mandroiu scored twice as Bohs won 3-2.

Cork City – finalists in each of the past four seasons – needed penalties to beat Cabinteely in Stradbrook.

Shamrock Rovers saw off Finn Harps 1-nil in Tallaght.

Sligo Rovers hammered non-league Glebe North by 8-goals to nil.

And there were wins for Limerick, Derry City, Drogheda United and St. Pat’s.

Holders Dundalk are away to Cobh Ramblers this evening.

Longford entertain midlands rivals Athlone.

And there are two ties involving non-League sides, with St. Michael’s playing Glengad United.

And Crumlin United face Malahide United.

RUGBY

Ireland’s World Cup preparations begin in earnest this afternoon.

Italy visit the Aviva Stadium in one of four warm-up games for Joe Schmidt’s side before they head to Japan.

Flanker Tommy O’Donnell plays his first international game in over three years

While South African-born Munster lock Jean Kleyn makes his first Ireland start.

Kick-off is at 2.

====

South Africa are looking to seal a first Rugby Championship in a decade.

A bonus point win over Argentina tonight in Salta will see Rassie Erasmus’s Springboks crowned champions.

RACING

There’s a seven-race card at Kilbeggan this evening with the first off at 25-to-6.

Ger Lyons finally saddled his first Irish Group 1 winner when his star juvenile colt Siskin made it four out of four by landing the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh on Friday evening under Colin Keane, allaying his trainer’s fears about the soft ground in the process.

It was a very good performance by the son of First Defence as he went to the front inside the final furlong and then produced enough up the hill to hold off the Ballydoyle pair Monarch Of Egypt and Royal Lytham by three-parts-of-a-length. A mouthwatering clash with top British juvenile Pinatubo could well be in the offing.