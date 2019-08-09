The new Premier League season kicks off tonight, with Liverpool hosting Norwich City at Anfield at 8pm.

The Reds were just a point behind champions Manchester City last season, while Norwich won the Championship.

Sadio Mane is available for Liverpool despite starting pre-season late due his involvement in the African Cup of Nations.

New signings Patrick Roberts and Josip Drmic could feature for the Canaries.

The Premier League transfer window is shut, with Arsenal and Tottenham having completed most of the late business.

The Gunners signed David Luiz from Chelsea and Kieran Tierney from Celtic.

Spurs picked up Giovanni Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon, but their move for Paolo Dybala fell through.

Everton missed out on Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha, but did snap up Alex Iwobi from Arsenal.

Striker Andy Carroll has returned to Newcastle, while Romelu Lukaku has joined Inter Milan from Manchester United.

Three non league sides are in FAI Cup first round action this evening.

Cobh Wanderers kick off the action against Limerick at 7pm.

At 7.45, Dublin outfit Glebe North host Sligo Rovers and Avondale United are away to Drogheda United.

At the same time, there is a big Dublin Derby as Bohemians host Shelbourne at Dalymount Park.

Elsewhere, St Patrick’s Athletic host Bray Wanderers, it’s Cork City away to Cabinteely and Derry City host Wexford.

At 8pm, Shamrock Rovers take on Finn Harps at Tallaght Stadium.

On his return to competitive golf, Shane Lowry carded a 2 under par of 69 at the Northern Trust tournament in New Jersey.

He is 7 shots behind leader Troy Merritt.

Rory McIlroy is well positioned on 6 under, but Tiger Woods struggled to a 4 over par round of 75.

Jean Kleyn will take part in his first Captain’s Run with Ireland today after being named in the 15 to play Italy in tomorrow’s World Cup warm up game at Lansdowne Road.

The Ireland Under 20 women’s basketball team stormed through to the European Championship Division B semi-finals thanks to a 66-53 win over Croatia.

The win saw Ireland top their group in Round 2 and advance to face Bulgaria at 3.30 tomorrow, with promotion to Division A and a medal all up for grabs.

The Nations Cup is the showpiece attraction at the Dublin Horse Show today.

And there is horse racing at the Curragh this evening, with the first underway at 5.15.

All eyes will be on the biggest two-year-old clash of the season in Ireland as Ger Lyons and Colin Keane bid for a first domestic Group 1 with their unbeaten colt Siskin in the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes, taking on a trio of Aidan O’Brien-trained challengers and John Murphy’s Think Big.

Siskin has impressed in all three of his starts, most recently in the Railway Stakes when getting the better of Friday’s rival Monarch Of Egypt, who is expected to improve from that outing having been held up with a setback previously which forced him to miss Royal Ascot.

Ryan Moore will ride the son of Triple Crown hero American Pharoah in the €300,000 contest, while Ballydoyle also have another significant bullet to fire in the shape of recent Newmarket winner Royal Lytham, ridden by champion jockey Donnacha O’Brien.

Elsewhere on the card, the evergreen 11-year-old Gordon Lord Byron will bid to make his 101st start a winning one in the Group 3 Qatar Racing And Equestrian Club Phoenix Sprint Stakes, although Gordon Elliott’s Beckford represents a serious danger, having shaped promisingly at the Curragh when unlucky in running on his most recent start.

Without a win since his Irish Derby triumph last year, the Lloyd Williams-owned and Joseph O’Brien-trained Latrobe got back in the winning groove as he recorded a workmanlike success in the Grenke Finance Ballyroan Stakes at Leopardstown on Thursday evening.

Ridden by Donnacha O’Brien, the 9-10 favourite was in the first two throughout and stayed out of trouble, gradually getting the better of the argument in beating Guaranteed by three-parts-of-a-length. Targets were not specified, but a tilt at the Melbourne Cup later in the year would not be a surprising development.

Darragh O’Keeffe is the hottest young property in racing at the minute and, fresh from a fine Galway festival, the rider was at his best aboard Tom McCourt’s Dollar Value in the Kilcawley Construction Maiden Hurdle at Sligo.

Tackling the two and a half mile trip for the first time, Dollar Value was driven to the front after the last and kept on well to win narrowly.

Donie McInerney secured his first success as a fully fledged professional at Sligo when partnering Construct to an easy victory for John McConnell.

Setting off to make all, McInerney never saw another rival aboard Construct, who is now two from two over hurdles.

Joseph O’Brien has hailed his 2017 Melbourne Cup hero Rekindling as “tough as nails” after it was announced the horse who launched his training career into another stratosphere has been retired.

The Lloyd Williams-owned stayer led home an Irish-trained 1-2-3 in the Emirates-backed prize as a three-year-old, becoming the youngest horse to land the prize since Skipton in 1941 and the first Irish-trained winner since Media Puzzle in 2002.

He was only seen once more on the track when trailing the field in the TAB Australian Cup in March for trainer Liam Howley.

O’Brien said on Thursday: “He stayed in Australia after he won the Melbourne Cup but he was a fantastic servant in his time with us.

“He was as tough as nails, raced often, was very consistent, handled different types of ground, and was just a wonderful horse.”