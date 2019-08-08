SOCCER

It’s transfer deadline day for the Premier League, with the window closing at 5pm.

Manchester United have agreed a deal worth 73 million pounds with Inter Milan which will see striker Romelu Lukaku join the Italian club.

Kieran Tierney has left Celtic for Arsenal in a 25 million pounds deal.

Arsenal could also be in line to snap up Chelsea’s David Luiz, while North London rivals Tottenham are to finalise deals for Giovanni Lo Celso of Real Betis and Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon.

Champions Manchester City have snapped up defender Joao Cancelo from Juventus, with Danilo moving in the opposite direction.

And Republic of Ireland international James McCarthy has joined Crystal Palace from Everton for 8 and a half million pounds.

National team skipper Seamus Coleman now has competition at Everton with the arrival of Djibril Sidibe on loan from Monaco.

On the pitch, Dundalk lost 1-0 to Slovan Bratislava in the first leg of their Europa League third qualifying round tie in Slovakia last night.

David Holman scored the winner 5 minutes from time.

The return leg is at Tallaght Stadium next Tuesday.

Lilywhites boss Vinny Perth spoke to Dundalk TV after the game and he feels the tie is still alive.

In the third qualifying round for the Champions League, Celtic drew 1-1 away to Romanian side Cluj.

James Forrest grabbed the away goal for the Hoops.

RUGBY

The Irish rugby team to play Italy in the first of the World Cup warm up games will be named later today.