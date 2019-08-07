GAELIC GAMES

The GAA will be placing more tickets on general sale today for Dublin and Mayo’s All Ireland senior football semi-final.

The Association don’t know how many tickets or at what time they will be released to the general public, as club allocations have yet to be finalised.

The 5pm showdown on Saturday which has been the subject of huge demand, is set to be an 82 thousand sell out at Croke Park.

SOCCER



Dundalk are in Slovakia to face Slovan Bratislava in the third qualifying round of the Europa League tonight.

Their first leg kicks off at 7.15pm Irish time.

Lilywhites striker Pat Hoban has been studying the opposition.

Dundalk or Slovan will face either Ajax or PAOK in the playoff round.

They drew 2-2 in the first leg of their Champions League qualifier in Greece last night, with the losers to drop down to the Europa League.

Celtic are in Romania this evening for the first leg of their Champions League third qualifying round tie with Cluj (PRON: Clooj), who are managed by former Chelsea player Dan Petrescu.

Kick off is at 7pm.

Women’s national league champions Wexford Youths are also in Champions League action.

They face Vllaznia of Albania in a qualifier in Lithuania from 11am.

Off the pitch, the English transfer window closes tomorrow and Tottenham Hotspur are the focus of most of the potential activity.

Spurs have been strongly linked with last minute moves for Juventus playmaker Paolo Dybala and former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho.

Barcelona are set to let Coutinho out on loan.

If Tottenham do make a late acquisition, it may allow Christian Eriksen to leave, possibly to Manchester United.

HORSE RACING

There’s racing at Sligo today, with the first race off at 2:05. The going there is good to yielding.

Cross-channel, Brighton is off at 2, with the going good to firm.

Bath is also good to firm, with the first race at 2:10.

Pontefract is good, good to soft in places, with the first off at 2:20.

Yarmouth is off at 5:15, with the going good to firm.

And Kempton is standard to slow, with the first race at 5:30.