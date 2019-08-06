SOCCER

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney could be in line for a shock return to England with Derby County.

It’s believed Rooney’s management team have had discussions with the Rams about a player – coach role at the club and Sky Sports are reporting that Rooney has arrived back in England for more talks.

Derby appointed Philip Cocu to replace Frank Lampard, but there may be room for Rooney in a new set up.

The ex England international is currently playing with DC United in the MLS.

Cocu won’t be drawn on the potential appointment.

RUGBY

Ahead of Saturday’s opening World Cup warm up game against Italy, Ultan Dillane and Rory Scannell have been cut from the Ireland training squad.

Coach Joe Schmidt will further reduce the squad to 38 after the match at the Aviva Stadium.

GOLF

The AIG Irish Close continues on the Old Course at Ballybunion, with the last 16 matches getting underway this morning.

With the latest is Alan Kelly.

HORSE RACING

There’s racing at Roscommon today, with the first off there at 5.40.

Meanwhile the three time Group 1 winner ‘Too Darn Hot’ has been retired after suffering a leg injury during his win in the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood last week.