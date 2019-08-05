GOLF

Stroke play qualifying has been completed at Ballybunion in the AIG Irish Close.

The championship enters the match play stages today.

Alan Kelly reports https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/GOLF-WRAP.mp3

GAELIC GAMES

Jim Gavin says as long as Diarmuid Connolly keeps training hard he will keep playing for Dublin.

The long-awaited return of the St Vincent’s clubman happened yesterday in Omagh as he helped the team to a 1-16 to 13 point win.

However, he got a black card in the final stages of the game.

Boss Jim Gavin says he’s given everything to Dublin GAA https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/monamclip.mp3

=

The Dubs will play Mayo on Saturday in an All-Ireland semi-final, while Tyrone will face Kerry on Sunday.

=

Elsewhere yesterday, Roscommon got their first win in the Super 8s.

They went to Cork and beat the Rebels by 4-09 to 3-09.

=

Tipperary will meet Cork in the All-Ireland under 20 hurling final on August 24th.

The Premier beat Wexford comprehensively in Nowlan Park yesterday with the final score 8-16 to 1-15.

While the Rebels had a six point win over Kilkenny on Saturday.

====

SOCCER

Derry City take on Waterford for a place in the EA Sports Cup final later.

The Blues make the almost 700 kilometre trip north-west to take on the reigning champions at the Brandywell.

Waterford have made it to the final since 2009.

The Candystripes won 2-0 when the sides met in the league last month.

The action gets underway at 7pm.

=

Recently relegated Huddersfield begin life again in the Championship later.

They take on Derby who lost the play-off final at the end of last season.

Kick-off at the John Smith Stadium is at 7.45.

====

CRICKET

The final day of the first Ashes test takes place later.

The Aussies had a stormer of a day at Edgebaston yesterday, declaring at 487 for 7.

It leaves England chasing a total of 398 runs.

Overnight they had 13 runs without loss.

====

BASKETBALL

Ireland Under 20 women’s team put in a blistering performance in their second game at the European Championship Division B in Kosovo to run out 72-58 point winners over Great Britain.

The Ireland Under 18 men finished in 16th place from 24 teams at the Men’s European Championship Division B in Romania following a 91-66 point loss to Hungary in their final classification game.

Kerry’s Rap Buiyvdas top scored for Ireland on 19.



IRELAND: Ronan Cregan, Matthew Harper (17), Nate Moore, Paul Kelly (10), CJ Fulton (inj.), Tiernan Howe, James Connaire, David Lehane (7), Daire Kennelly (2), Rapolas Buiyvdas (19), Sanmi Fajana (11), Leeroy Odiahi.

MOTORSPORT

Two more victories in the Limerick rounds of the Pack and Pallet National Sprint and Hillclimb Championship for Rob Dwane at the weekend clinched a second National title for the 22 year old driver from Tulla, Co Clare. He has been unbeaten all season, and Saturday’s ninth win of the year left him in an unbeatable position with just two rounds still to come next month.

As usual, he was well clear of all his challengers, with his OMS eleven seconds quicker than Brian Kirwan’s Peugeot on Saturday’s event, held near Kilmallock in damp conditions. Third place went to the Reynard of Russell Stanworth, who went on to take runner up spot yesterday, nine seconds behind the champion over the same course.

Waterford’s Craig Breen celebrated his return to the World Rally Championship on his debut drive for the works Hyundai team by taking seventh place against top class opposition in Rally Finland which finished yesterday.

Breen and his regular co-driver Paul Nagle would have beaten Hyundai team leader Thierry Neuville into sixth place but for a twenty seconds road penalty which left the Belgian ace 5.8 seconds ahead of the Irish pair.

RACING

There’s no let up for Irish racing followers after the seven-day Galway festival, with a competitive National Hunt card at Cork one of two meetings on Irish soil this bank holiday Monday.

The feature event of the afternoon is undoubtedly the Joe Walsh Memorial Hurdle at 3.20pm, when high-class mare Pravalaguna will bid to collect just five days after finishing seventh in the Galway Plate, appearing to have found a great opportunity at the weights for Willie Mullins.

The mount of Paul Townend is unproven over three miles, but Gordon Elliott’s Everybreathyoutake, Denis Hogan’s Macgiloney and the John McConnell-trained Fred The Foot will certainly relish the stamina-testing trip.

Elsewhere on the card local trainer Patrick Cronin will be hoping his useful bumper mare Celine Soprano can get off the mark over hurdles, and the in-form Tony Martin, fresh from winning the Galway Hurdle with Tudor City on Thursday, will aim to continue his hot streak with Luis Van Zandt in handicap company under Davy Russell.

Racing gets underway at Cork at 2.20pm and the going is currently good-to-yielding.

Naas plays host to an interesting eight-race card on a busy bank holiday Monday for Irish racing, with Ken Condon’s Royal Ascot runner-up Celtic Beauty one of the star names of the meeting in terms of two-year-old talent.

The mount of Billy Lee, who enjoyed a successful Galway festival to remember, went down fighting in the Group 3 Albany Stakes before disappointing at Newmarket’s July festival and will surely be a popular selection in the opening five furlong maiden.

There are also plenty of smart types on show in the Naas Family Fun Day Race for juveniles and Ballybrit’s champion jockey for 2019 Donnacha O’Brien will be hoping his father’s Harpocrates can get off the mark at the fifth attempt, having shaped with promise in good company previously.

Jessica Harrington’s Commonstown team have been in blistering form with their two-year-old representatives this season and recent Fairyhouse scorer Nope will bid to continue the trend in the hands of Shane Foley.

Ger Lyons’ Peace Charter, who has been knocking on the door in Group company, brings further strong form lines to the table for what looks an intriguing affair.

Racing gets underway at Naas at 2.20pm and the going is currently good-to-firm.

The enigmatic Yorkhill had not managed to win since landing the JLT Novices Chase at the 2017 Cheltenham Festival and hopes could not have been too high that he would ever return to winning ways, but the 2m6f Watch Racing TV Now Chase at Galway on Sunday provided the ideal opportunity and the 6-4 favourite didn’t spurn it.

It was not all plain sailing as he jumped and hung left, and came close to running out jumping the second last, but once Paul Townend got him over the last and into the straight, he eased on and held off his staying-on stable companion Some Neck by three lengths. The Kerry National at Listowel is likely to be next.

The evergreen Frankie Dettori continued the most remarkable of seasons in his 34-year career as Advertise provided the world’s leading rider with a 12th Group 1 of the campaign in the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville.

The Martyn Meade-trained three-year-old, who last season landed the Group 1 Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh, found plenty for pressure to deny Brando, trained by Tipperary-born/Yorkshire-based Kevin Ryan.

Dettori said of the performance: “When I saw the others coming at the 300 [metre mark] I had to kick and he showed a good turn of foot. He was just idling a bit but when he felt Brando coming, he took off again.”

Aidan O’Brien’s So Perfect was out of luck in the six and a half furlong contest, finishing eighth as one of the outsiders in the field under Andrea Atzeni.