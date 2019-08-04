GAELIC GAMES

Mayo boss James Horan says their work rate was superb in getting to an All-Ireland semi-final.

The Westerners got to the last-four for the sixth time under Horan, and first during this spell as manager.

They beat Donegal in Castlebar by 1-14 to 1-10.

Horan says he is happy with the performance https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/horanclip.mp3

Kerry also booked their place in the last four with a win over Kerry in the final game of the Super 8s.

They ran out winners by 2-18 to 1-13, with 1-08 coming from Sean O’Shea.

Dublin and Tyrone will do battle later with the winner playing Mayo in an All-Ireland semi-final.

In a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland final, the Boys in Blue continue their quest for five-in-a-row.

Diarmuid Connolly is included in the subs bench, while both teams have already booked their place in the last-four.

Throw-in in Omagh is at 4pm.

While at the same time, Roscommon and Cork are playing for pride at Pairc Ui Rinn.

Galway qualified for the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Semi-Final with a 2-16 to 2-8 win over Waterford.

It was a Galway double in the Cooley Mountains after Caitriona Daly was crowned M Donnelly All-Ireland Senior Camogie Poc Fada champion, while compatriot Katie Gilchrist took the spoils in the U16 category.

Fortunately the rain that bedevilled much of the country was not a factor for this unique test, though the swirling wind did make it difficult at times.

Daly was a clear winner, taking just 24 pocs to complete the course. The Mullagh goalkeeper dealt admirably with the testing conditions and remained composed throughout, her previous experience of competing at both Senior and U16 level clearly standing to her.

Daly’s fellow Galwegian and member of the goalkeeping union, 2013 All-Ireland Senior victor and winner of the last two All-Ireland Poc Fada titles Susan Earner, just got the better of a tight battle with Cork’s Amy Lee, herself a multiple All-Ireland winner as regular between the posts for Cork’s intermediates and a Senior panellist, and Louise Dougan from Derry, one of the stars of Slaughtneil’s three-in-a-row All-Ireland Club Championship-winning squad.

The trio each got around in 26 pocs but Earner cleared the finishing line by 22m, with Lee on 17 and Dougan on 13.

Meath’s Abbye Donnelly, who is the third generation of her family to compete in the All-Ireland Poc Fada and is a previous contestant at u16 level herself, was fifth with 29 pocs, ad with Andrea O’Keeffe of Clare in sixth on 30.

In the U16, Gilchrist was a very comfortable winner, getting around in 27 pocs.

Orla Laverty represented Antrim and Ulster well to be second on 31, while Hannah Bourke (Dublin) was third on 32 and Méadhbh Ring (Cork) finished fourth with 33 pocs, while her brother Paul was helping the Rebels defeat Dublin in the All-Ireland U20 football final.

SOCCER

Liverpool take on Manchester City in the traditional curtain raiser of the English football season.

The Citizens head into the game after winning a domestic treble last season, while the Merseysiders were crowned European Champions for the sixth time in June.

Kick-off at Wembley is at 3pm.

Fulham say they’ll take the “strongest possible action” if claims by Republic of Ireland international Cyrus Christie are true.

The full-back alleges his sister was hit and racially abused during the club’s 1-0 loss to Barnsley yesterday.

RACING

The final day of the Galway Races takes place later.

The first of eight goes to post at 2.15

Fethard-based Harry Kelly enjoyed his biggest win as a trainer on the penultinate day of the Galway Festival when 12/1 shot Great Trango landed the €120,000 Galway Shopping Centre Handicap Hurdle under Philip Enright.

Kelly said: “The plan from 12 months ago was the amateur handicap on Monday and this race on Saturday. Nothing went right on Monday (8th of 20), but I would have to thank Jamie Codd for looking after him. He never hit him and that’s one of the reasons he was able to win this today.

“It’s nice to get one of the two. Jamie said to run him if the ground was okay at the end of the week, and he was sorry to say it, but he did a lovely bit of work for today that night.”

One Cool Poet was the toast of Ballybrit later in the afternoon when the Matthew Smith-trained 7-year-old brought up his hat-trick of wins at the venue in less than a week under Billy Lee for his jubilant owners, the DRFG Partnership.

CRICKET

Australia resume with a lead of 34 runs at Edgbaston in the first Ashes Test.

They reached the close of play on 124 for three with Steve Smith still not out in the second innings.

BASKETBALL

There were five Irish international basketball teams in action across Europe yesterday, with the Ireland U18 men battling Belarus in Romania, the Ireland U20 women’s team tipping off their Europeans against Ukraine and the two Under 18 3×3 teams in European action in Italy. The Ireland women’s masters team were also due to be in action but were awarded a walkover when Colombia A conceded their 9/10th place game.

The Ireland Under 20 women’s team scooped a big opening day victory at the FIBA U20 Women’s European Championship Division B in Kosovo, running out 63-53 point winners over Ukraine. Mayo woman Dayna Finn was one of the many standouts for the squad on the day, leading her team home with a 20-point game along with seven rebounds and four assists. There were other solid performances around the court with Claire Melia putting in a big first half in particular, finishing out with a big double double of 16 points, 12 rebounds and three assists, while Sorcha Tiernan and Rachel Huijsdens chimed in with a combined 17 points in a phenomenal opening day win for the women in green.

It wasn’t all easy for Ireland though, as Ukraine trailed by just seven going into the last quarter after a superb finish to the third, and they carried that momentum into the final period, hitting two quick buckets in quick succession to close the gap down to three points. With the game in the melting pot it was Finn who delivered, this time with a massive three-pointer to give Ireland some breathing space. A vital score from Maeve Phelan followed, and though Ukraine responded at the other end, Rachel Huijsdens began to assert her presence under the boards for Ireland and drove home a superb reverse lay-up to stretch Ireland’s lead back out to eight. Ukraine were not done though and immediately replied with a jump shot and then a long three, and the game was right back in the balance with two minutes to go. Huijsdens was on hand though to finish out a superb passage of play from the Irish in style, and a Dayna Finn score moments later sent Ireland into a seven-point lead and they drove on from there to win 63-53.

Speaking afterwards, head coach Martin Conroy stated: “It’s a great start for us, we needed to get a win today to ensure we gave ourselves the best chance coming out of the group. We were a little bit sloppy at times and allowed Ukraine back into the game in the second half, but the girls really dug deep on the floor, they played hard and made some big shots when we needed them.”

The team now faces off against Great Britain on Sunday at 6pm Irish time.

Over in Romania meanwhile, there was heartbreak for Ireland Under 18 men in Romania as they lost out at the death, 86-87, to Belarus in the 13-16th place classification game at FIBA U18 Men’s European Championship Division B.

Ireland were without the services of guard, CJ Fulton, who picked up an ankle injury in yesterday’s clash with Belgium, but there were stars all over the court for the boys in green today, with Dubliner Matthew Harper having the game of his life knocking down a superb 24 points for Ireland along with six rebounds. Sanmi Fajana was also on form with 21 points, five rebounds and three steals, while David Lehane continued his impressive form of late, finishing out the game with 16 points, four rebounds and four assists.

The Irish had the game in the melting pot right up until the last second, with Harper draining two big threes and a Fajana bucket seeing Ireland trail 82-83 with 1.47 to play. Belarus responded well at the other end to edge the margin out again, but a huge drive from Paul Kelly forced a time out with 50 seconds to go, with Belarus ahead 84-87. Kelly was on hand once more to deliver a killer score at the 40 second mark, seeing another time out called with just one point in it, 86-87. Despite the best efforts of the Irish in the closing seconds though, that elusive winning basket just wasn’t to be and Belarus won out by a solitary point.

Speaking afterwards, head coach Paul Kelleher stated: “I’m frustrated I guess a small bit. I feel we left it behind. You can’t ask any more of the boys though, they put themselves in all the right positions. We battled really well in the first, we did an okay job in the second – probably where we left a bit behind us – but we were resilient in the third and fourth quarter. There’s a lot of learning from that. Heartbreak is part of life’s lessons for getting better. I’m more than happy to take these losses now if it means they become better basketball players going forward.”

Ireland will play Hungary at 9.45am Irish time on Sunday in their final game at the Europeans.

The Ireland women’s 40+ masters team meanwhile have finished ninth in the World at this year’s FIMBA World Championships in Finland. The women in green were due to play Colombia A in the 9/10th place classification game today, but were awarded a 20-0 walkover when Colombia conceded the game to see Ireland awarded ninth position.

Reflecting on a hugely successful maiden World Championships for the team, head coach Mike Murray stated:

“The team has achieved huge results this last 10 days. The standard here has been very high and the teams we have come up against have been tough, but we’ve acquitted ourselves very well and the team has done a huge amount for Masters basketball in Ireland.”

The final action of the evening was in Italy, where the Ireland U18 men’s and women’s teams were in FIBA 3×3 U18 Europe Cup qualifying action, with two games each this evening.

The Ireland U18 lost out 21-10 in their opening game to a very strong Germany side, despite a hugely impressive performance from Sam Alajiki. Andrew O’Connor contributed well as Ireland rallied down the stretch, but it was too little too late as the Germans met the target of 21. Next up, the boys faced a very physical Poland team. Both sides traded scores in the early stages of the game but Poland began to pull away shortly after. Brendan Clark added scores as Ireland tried to stay in the hunt, but the boys in green were dealt a tough blow as Aaron O’Donovan had to leave the game due to injury. Poland took advantage of a tiring Ireland as the game wound down to pull away to victory, 21-8. It was a tough day for the women’s team too as they lost out both of their games this evening. Poland had the edge 21-13 in the opening round as Ireland hit foul trouble early on and sent the Polish to the free throw line. Good play from Erin Maguire saw her set up scores for Kate Hickey, Mia Furlong and Ciara Mulleady, as well as picking up a score herself but in the end, Ireland’s foul trouble allowed Poland to capitalise on free throws and come away victorious. Ireland started well in their second and last game against hosts, Italy, but lost out 19-10 in the end. Furlong performed well, making crucial scores in an attempt to regain the lead and some nice shots from Maguire helped, but the physicality and skill of the Italian team led Ireland to their second loss.