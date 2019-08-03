SOCCER

Derry City turned up the heat on Bohemians in the race for European football in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Declan Devine’s Candystripes came from behind to win 3-1 at UCD last night.

Bohs fell to a 1-nil defeat at a resurgent Finn Harps.

And Harps are just four-points from safety after Cork fell to a debut goal from St. Pat’s striker Ronan Hale at Turner’s Cross.

Republic of Ireland striker James Collins scored the crucial equaliser as Luton marked their Championship return with a 3-3 draw with Middlesbrough last night.

There are nine more games today with perhaps the pick seeing relegated Fulham go to newly-promoted Barnsley.

GAELIC GAMES

Kerry and Donegal both just need draws this evening if they’re to progress to the All Ireland Football semi-finals.

However, things are unlikely to be that simple this evening.

Kerry are in Navan to face a Meath side with only pride to play for.

But Donegal go to Castlebar where they’ll be up against a Mayo side in need of a win to stay alive in this year’s Championship.

Both Group 1 games throw-in at 6.

Duggan Park in Ballinasloe is the venue for this afternoon’s TG4 All Ireland Ladies Football quarter final.

Cork meet Tyrone, with throw-in at 3.

Semple Stadium hosts both of this evening’s Liberty Insurance All Ireland Camogie quarter finals.

First up at 5.30, it’s the meeting of Limerick and Tipperary.

Then at 7.15, Galway face Waterford.

Dublin and Cork are both unchanged for this afternoon’s Eirgrid All Ireland under-20 football final.

Throw-in at O’Moore Park in Portlaoise is at 4.

The curtain-raiser there is the Bord Gais Energy All Ireland under-20 hurling semi final meeting of Kilkenny and Cork.

RACING

It’s the penultimate day of the Galway Festival, with the first of an eight-race card going to post at 2pm.

While the Group 2 Lillie Langtry Stakes is the feature on the final day at Glorious Goodwood.

CRICKET

England are in control heading into day 3 of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.

They’ll resume on 267 for 4 with Rory Burns not-out on 125.