GREYHOUNDS

4/1 shot Rosker Flash was first in race 8 at Shelbourne Park for Castleisland’s Strike It Lucky syndicate and C O’Sullivan, by 2 and a half lengths in 28-83.

SOCCER

Shamrock Rovers’ Europa League campaign wilted in the Cypriot heat last night.

Aaron Greene’s second half goal forced extra time away to Apollon Limassol, but Rovers lost 3-1 on the night and 4-3 on aggregate.

Both sides ended the game with ten men, with Rovers defender Lee Grace picking up a pair of yellow cards.

Wolves, Linfield, Rangers and Aberdeen all navigated their way to the third qualifying round last night.

=====

Finn Harps will look to keep alive their survival hopes in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division this evening when Bohemians visit Ballybofey.

Bottom side UCD welcone Derry City to Belfield.

While Cork City entertain St. Pat’s.

===

The English Football League season gets started tonight.

Middlesbrough travel to newly promoted Luton Town in the Championship.

Luton were relegated from the second tier in 2007 – and dropped out of the EFL between 2009 and 2014.

Boro will play their first competitive match under new boss Jonathan Woodgate.

===

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he’s well aware he has to balance results with building for the future.

United have embarked on a policy of looking to sign young talent during the current transfer window.

Solskjaer is hoping to put together a successful team – not just a youthful one https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/OGS-4.mp3

RACING

Robbie Power helped upset the odds to claim yesterday’s feature on Ladies’ Day at Galway.

He was aboard 10-to-1 shot Tudor City who edged the Galway Hurdle.

Power was pleased to see Tony Martin’s make the charge at the right time https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/ThuGalway.mp3

===

Today’s feature race at Ballybrit is the 70-thousand euro Guinness Handicap which is due off at 10-to-7.

The first of a seven-race card is off this evening at 5.10.

====

The Group 2 King George Qatar Stakes is the highlight on the penultimate day of Glorious Goodwood.

That’s part of a seven-race card that gets underway at 10-to-2.

GOLF

Seamus Power is well placed heading into day two of the Wyndham Championship, as he looks to retain his PGA Tour card for next season.

He’s six-under-par after an opening round 64 and is just two shots off the lead.

Padraig Harrington is two-under after his first round.

CRICKET

England will resume their first innings of the first Ashes Test on 10 without loss at Edgbaston this morning.

The hosts eventually bowled Australia out for 284 after Steve Smith’s knock of 144 helped them recover from a dreadful afternoon.

Play in Birmingham gets underway at 11.