SOCCER

Dundalk have crashed out of the Champions League and will be playing Europa League football next week.

Vinny Perth’s side went down 3-nil last night away to Qarabag meaning they exit the top drawer competition 4-1 on aggregate at the second qualifying round stage.

They Lilywhites will be away to Slovan Bratislava in the first leg of their third qualifying round tie in the Europa League next week.

Goalkeeper Gary Rogers says the opposition was just too strong but they have to look forward.

===

Shamrock Rovers will hope to make the third qualifying round of the Europa League themselves this evening.

Stephen Bradley’s side have taken a 2-1 lead to Cyprus for their second leg with Apollon Limassol.

Temperatures are set to be in at least the mid-20s at kick-off which is at 6pm Irish time.

===

Wolves are at Seaview in Belfast this evening, holding a 2-nil first leg lead over Crusaders.

Linfield and Torshavn are tied at 2-2 ahead of their second leg at Windsor Park.

While Aberdeen and the Georgians of Chikhura are level at 1-all going into their game at Pittodrie.

RACING

The Guinness Galway Hurdle is the feature on the fourth day of the Galway Festival.

Joseph O’Brien’s Band of Outlaws is battling the Willie Mullins-trained Shanning to be favourite, and that’s off at 5-to-5.

Mullins is set to saddle four contenders in the contest.

His nephew Danny will be aboard Riven Light and the Kilkenny Jockey says he has a real chance.

That’s part of an eight-race card at Ballybrit gets underway at the earliet time today of 2pm.

===

Frankie Dettori will look to continue his incredible run of Group 1 victories this afternoon.

After claiming both the Goodwood Cup and Sussex Stakes already this week, Dettori rides Mehdaayih in today’s feature – the Nassau Stakes.

That’s off at 3.35, with day 3 at Glorious Goodwood getting underway at 1.50.

GAELIC GAMES

Cork football manager Ronan McCarthy has made four changes ahead of their final Super 8s match against Roscommon at Pairc Ui Rinn on Sunday.

Nemo Rangers’ Micheál Martin has been handed a start in goal, James Loughrey has been selected at corner-back with Eoghan McSweeney and Paul Kerrigan picked in attack.

Mark White, Liam O’Donovan, Tomas Clancy and Brian Hurley drop to the bench.

CAMOGIE

Wexford have retained their senior status for next year’s All Ireland Camogie Championship.

The beat Meath 4-13 to 4-9 in their relegation playoff in Clane last night.

Meath will drop down to next year’s Intermediate Championship.

CRICKET

The 71st Ashes series gets underway at Edgbaston today.

Australia are the holders after their comprehensive 4-nil win down under last year.

Play is due to get underway in Birmingham at 11.

GOLF

Padraig Harrington and Seamus Power are both in the field for the Wyndham Championship that gets underway in North Carolina later.

===

Tiger Woods has confirmed he’ll play the first two events of the FedEx Cup play-offs.

The Masters champion will tee it up at The Northern Trust before playing the BMW Championship at Medinah a week later.

Woods, who won the season-ending Tour Championship last year, has played only four tournaments since securing his 15th major at Augusta in April.