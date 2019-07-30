SOCCER

Derry City kept alive their European ambitions in the S-S-E Airtricity Premier Division last night.

A first half David Parkhouse brace gave the Candystripes a 2-nil win at home to Wateford.

The result leaves Derry just three-points adrift of third place Bohemians in the race for a Europa League spot.

====

Celtic will confirm their place in the third qualifying round of the Champions League tonight – barring a miracle.

Neil Lennon’s side take a 5-nil first leg lead to Estonia for the second leg of their second round qualifier with Nomme Kalju.

===

Elsewhere this evening, Dundalk will discover their potential third round opponents.

APOEL Nicosia hold a 1-nil lead over Montenegran champions Sutjeska going into this evening’s second leg in Cyprus.

Should Dundalk get by Qarabag tomorrow night, they’ll face the winners of this evening’s tie.

====

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Rhian Brewster is close to being a player who can challenge for a first-team place.

The 19-year-old striker has impressed during pre-season with the European champions.

Klopp is excited by his potential https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/klopp-15.mp3

===

Gareth Bale’s Real Madrid future remains unclear.

The Wales international hasn’t travelled to Germany for a pre-season tournament after his proposed move to China apparently fell through.

A reported transfer to Jiangsu Suning on a 3-year deal, said to be worth a million euro a week, appears to have been called off over the weekend.

===

Everton are trying to use Republic of Ireland midfielder James McCarthy as a make-weight in their attempts to sign Wilfried Zaha.

It’s reported Everton have offered Crystal Palace 55-million pounds plus McCarthy and Cenk Tosun for the Ivorian’s services.

Palace have already reportedly rejected a cash-only offer of 52-million for Zaha.

RACING

Jody Townend completed a fairytale comeback at the Galway Festival yesterday evening.

The 21-year old was out for 9-months after sustaining a broken back and subsequent infection.

Last night she guided 8-to-1 shot Great White Shark to victory in the Connacht Hotel Handicap for trainer Willie Mullins.

Townend says she had to be patient in the race https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/townend-1.mp3

The Mee family love nothing more than a winner at Galway and their colours were carried to victory when Emmet Mullins’ Diamond Hill took the bumper under Derek O’Connor.

Ridden prominently, Diamond Hill kept on pulling out that bit extra and won well at the line.

Supporters of the short-priced favourite Innisfree were made sweat at Galway as Aidan O’Brien’s colt narrowly landed the odds in the Claregalwayhotel.ie maiden.

A major eye-catcher on debut at Naas, Innisfree was sent off at 4-9 to build on that effort, and had just a neck to spare from Dermot Weld’s Shekhem at the winning line.

Innisfree was ridden brilliantly by the champion jockey Donnacha O’Brien.

Lethal Steps ran out a ready winner of the opening Galwaybayhotel.com and Galmont.com Novice Hurdle at Galway for Gordon Elliott, Davy Russell and Cheveley Park Stud.

The winner brought plenty of experience to the table and had too much up his sleeve for Morosini, who was two lengths behind at the line.

Lethal Steps was returned a 10-1 chance for Elliott, who’ll be well-represented in the tote.com Galway Plate and the Guinness Galway Hurdle later in the week.

===

The Colm Quinn BMW Mile Handicap is the feature on day 2 at Ballybrit, with the Dermot Weld-trained Jassaar set to go off as favourite.

That’s off at 20-to-8, with the first race of a seven-race card going to post at 5.20.

===

Across channel, it’s the first day of Glorious Goodwood.

The group 1 Qatar Goodwood Cup Stakes is the feature race of the day, and that’s off at 3.35.

SHOW JUMPING

The Irish show jumping team has been named for next week’s Aga Khan at the Dublin Horse Show.

Olympic bronze medalist Cian O’Connor is joined by Darragh Kenny, Paul O’Shea and Shane Sweetnam.

Ireland will be hoping to improve on last year’s second place finish at the R-D-S.

GOLF

Mount Juliet is in line to host next year’s Irish Open, which is likely to be played in September next year.

The Irish Independent reports that European Tour officials have visited the Kilkenny course, which hosted the tournament between 1993 and 1995, in recent weeks.

With next year’s W-G-C Fed Ex St Jude Invitational set to be played two weeks before The Open, organisers are considering moving the Irish Open to a date in the Autumn.

AND FINALLY

Munster rugby have congratulated their former player Greg O’Shea on winning Love Island, saying “what a guy”.

The Ireland Sevens star and his partner Amber Gill won the public vote and share a prize of 50-thousand pounds last night.

The 24-year-old Limerick man, who was an academy player at Munster, lined out for Ireland at last year’s Sevens World Cup and is a regular for Anthony Eddy’s side.