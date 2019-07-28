GAELIC GAMES

Wexford are hoping to get to their first All-Ireland final in 23 years.

Davy Fitzgerald’s men take on Tipperary in Croke Park from 3.30pm.

Tipperary will be hoping to reach their first final since 2016.

=

The Limerick manager says he has no time for pity after a controversial decision in the dying moments of their semi-final with Kilkenny.

The ball went out of play off the Cats’ Cillian Buckley, however a 65 to Limerick was not given.

Kilkenny ended up winning by a point, on a scoreline of 1-21 to 2-17.

John Kiely says they just have to move on: https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/sunamclip.mp3

====

Wexford and Galway will be playing off for the chance to play Kilkenny in the Electric Ireland minor hurling final.

That game in Croke Park begins at 1.30pm.

====

The minor football semi-final line-up will be confirmed later with a double header in Tullamore.

First up, Kerry take on Tyrone at 2pm, while afterwards Monaghan face Cork.

Mayo and Galway booked their places in the last-four with wins over Dublin and Kildare respectively.

====

Dublin is the prize for the winner of Cork and Tyrone in the Under 20-football final.

They do battle from 4pm in Tullamore.

The Dubs beat Galway yesterday by four points.

====

The quarter final line-up of the Ladies Senior Football Championship will be decided later.

Kerry take on Westmeath at 2pm in their final group game.

====

SOCCER

Shamrock Rovers will be looking to close the gap at the top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division today to just five points.

They head south to face Cork City in Turners Cross from 4pm.

Yesterday, a 1-0 for Dundalk away to St Pats gave them an eight point advantage at the top.

====

CYCLING

Egan Bernal is set to win the Tour de France title.

He retained the lead of the general classification ahead of today’s final processional stage through Paris.

Team Ineos team-mate and defending champion Geraint Thomas is second, 1 minute and 11 seconds behind.

====

GOLF

Darren Clarke heads into the final day of the Senior Open four shots off the lead.

He’s one-over for the tournament, while England’s Paul Broadhurst leads on five under par.

Clarke takes to the course at Royal Lytham and St Anne’s at 10-to-2.

South of Ireland Amateur Open Championship

At Lahinch

Sponsored by Pierse Motors VW

Semi Final Sunday 28 July 2019

Jake Whelan (Newlands) -v- Keith Egan (Carton House)

Sean Flanagan (Portmarnock) -v- Sean Desmond (Monkstown)

Quarter Final:

Jake Whelan bt Hugh Foley 3&2; Keith Egan bt John Murphy 6&4; Sean Flanagan bt Eanna Griffin 2&1; Sean Desmond bt Tiarnan McLarnon 19th;

RACING

Horseracing superstar Enable demonstrated astonishing guts and class to fend off Crystal Ocean, the highest-rated horse on the planet, in an epic King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes duel at Ascot.

Triumphing in her 11th straight contest and ninth consecutive Group 1, the brilliant daughter of Nathaniel showcased her typically immense attitude to scoop the race for the second time under Frankie Dettori for trainer John Gosden and owner Prince Khalid Abdullah.

The Andre Fabre-trained Waldgeist, who finished third to Crystal Ocean in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes last time, followed the pair home.

Dettori, who has developed a remarkable partnership with the prolific mare, said: “I’m exhausted emotionally. Wow. She’s obviously good but she’s also very brave. I’m lost for words. What a great reception she’s had. She’s brilliant. The second [Crystal Ocean] is a great horse, I knew he was the one to beat. We gave the public what they came to see and they got a fantastic horse race.”

Betfair took the stance to push Enable out to 7-4 (from 6-4) for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, with the wondermare poised to attempt a stunning hat-trick in the feature autumn Group 1.

BASKETBALL

The Ireland Under 18 men’s and women’s 3×3 teams have been announced this week ahead of the 2019 FIBA 3×3 Under 18 Europe Cup qualifiers, which will take place in Rieti, Italy next weekend.

The men’s team has been drawn in a very tough Pool A alongside Germany, Croatia, Poland and hosts Italy. The team features Andrew O’Connor (Ballincollig), Aaron O’Donovan (Fr Mathews), Brendan Clark (Pallacanestro Varese) and Sam Alajiki (Kent Crusaders).

Looking ahead to the qualifiers, head coach Patrick O’Neill stated: “It was a very difficult decision to pick the team but as a coach, while that is always the toughest part, it is great to see the talent that want to play this exciting format. These guys have worked hard at every session and we are looking forward to competing in Italy.”

The women’s team has also been drawn in Pool A and will face Poland and hosts Italy in their qualifiers. The squad features Mia Furlong (Glanmire), Erin Maguire (Ulster University Elks), Kate Hickey (Waterford Wildcats) and Ciara Mulleady (Courtyard Liffey Celtics).

Also speaking ahead of the tournament, head coach Niamh Dwyer stated: “The girls have trained hard and adapted really well to the 3×3 game. I’m really looking forward to Italy and seeing them compete.”