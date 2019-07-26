Shamrock Rovers will bring a 2-1 lead to Cyprus next Thursday for the second leg of their Europa League second qualifying round tie against Apollon Limassol.

The visitors scored first, before Lee Grace equalised for Rovers, the goal set up by Jack Byrne.

Then Byrne turned provider again in the 58th minute for Roberto Lopes to head home.

Head coach Stephen Bradley says the Hoops fans were superb https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/bradley-2.mp3

In the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division tonight, UCD welcome Waterford to the Belfield Bowl for a 7.45 start.

At 8pm, it’s Finn Harps versus Derry City at Finn Park.

Arsenal players Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac were the subject of a car jacking in London yesterday.

The club have confirmed that the duo were unharmed in the attack.

In a video that was circulated online, Kolasinac is seen fighting off two men carrying knives.

No arrests have been made.

Limerick senior hurling manager John Kiely has named an unchanged starting 15 for tomorrow’s All Ireland semi final against Kilkenny at Croke Park.

The same selection that beat Tipperary by 12 points in the Munster final has been given the nod.

Kiely is always wary of a Brian Cody led team https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Kiely.mp3

Ireland’s cricketers have a great chance of winning their historic test match against England at Lord’s.

England will resume their second innings this morning at 303 for 9, a lead of just 181 runs on Graham Ford’s side.

Rory McIlroy shot a 1 under par round of 69 on the opening day of the WGC Fed Ex St Jude Invitational in Memphis.

Irish Open champion Jon Rahm leads on 8 under par.

Under 16 Inter Provincial Championship

At Athlone Golf Club

Connacht 3 Munster 2

(Connacht names first)

Foursomes

Thomas Higgins & Fionn Hoare halved with Alex King & Morgan O’Sullivan

Singles

Luke Cunningham bt Charlie Flavin 3&1; Padraic McGrath lost to Rory Fives 3&2; Cormac Feeney halved with Sean Calvert; Cian O’Connor bt Zak Collins 5&4

Leinster 2.5 Ulster 2.5

(Leinster names first)

Foursomes

Brandon St John & Oisin Reilly bt Max Carson & Luke Kelly 2&1

Singles

Daniel Mulligan halved with Ewan McArthur; Liam Abom bt Edward Rowe 4&3; Gavin O’Neill lost to Ross Campbell 2&1; Cian O’Sullivan lost to Bailey Wilson 1 hole

Final Standings

1. Leinster 2.5

2. Connacht 2

3. Ulster 1.5

4. Munster 0

Under 18 Inter Provincial Championship

At Athlone Golf Club

Ulster 9 Connacht 1

(Ulster names first)

Foursomes

Aaron Marshall & Ryan McNelis bt Luke O’Neill & Connor Ruddy 6&5; Josh Black & Rian Carvill bt Sam Murphy & Darren Leufer 4&2; Joe Rooney & Conor Byrne bt Simon Walker & Niall McDermott 2&1

Singles

Aaron Marshall bt Luke O’Neill 4&3; Josh Black lost to Simon Walker 4&3; Ryan McNelis bt Darren Leufer 1 hole; Jack Shellard bt Dillon Beirne 3&2; Rian Carvill bt Connor Ruddy 4&2; Joe Rooney bt Niall McDermott 1 hole; Conor Byrne bt Sam Murphy 1 hole

Leinster 6.5 Munster 3.5

(Leinster names first)

Foursomes

Josh Mackin & Max Kennedy bt Robert Walsh & Mel Deasy 5&3; Robert Galligan & Eoin Sullivan bt Jack Egan & Rory Milne 3&1; Dylan Keating & Joshua McCabe lost to Fionn Hickey & Keelan McCarthy 3&2

Singles

Max Kennedy halved with Jack Egan; Sean Doyle lost to Keelan McCarthy 4&3; Josh Mackin lost to Fionn Hickey 3&2; Joshua McCabe bt Patrick Naughton 3&2; Eoin Sullivan bt Rory Milne 3&2; Robert Galligan bt Robert Walsh 3&2; Dylan Keating bt Mel Deasy 2 holes

Final Standings

1. Leinster 3

2. Ulster 2

3. Munster 1

4. Connacht 0

South of Ireland Amateur Open Championship

24-28 July 2019

Sponsored by Pierse Motors VW

Results after Round 2 Stroke Play

134 H Foley (The Royal Dublin), 64, 70

141 G O’Mahony (Fota Island), 72, 69

142 M Boucher (Carton House), 71, 71; J Mc Donnell (Forrest Little), 71, 71; E Griffin (Waterford), 70, 72; G Dunne (Co. Louth), 70, 72; R Lester (Hermitage), 70, 72; D Morley (Oughterard), 68, 74; P Coughlan (Castleknock), 67, 75

143 D Reddan Jnr (Nenagh), 72, 71; A Hill (Athenry), 71, 72; P O’Keeffe (Douglas), 68, 75; R Clarke (The Island), 67, 76; P Murphy (Rosslare), 66, 77

144 J Lyons (Galway), 76, 68; S O’Connor (Castlebar), 74, 70; R Brazill (Naas), 73, 71; K Murphy (Dun Laoghaire), 73, 71; T Ford (Co. Sligo), 72, 72; D O’Sullivan (Tralee), 72, 72; K Egan (Carton House), 72, 72; R Mullarney (Galway), 71, 73; J Ryan (Castletroy), 71, 73; J Rackard (Enniscorthy), 69, 75; H O’Hare (Fortwilliam), 69, 75

145 J Whelan (Newlands), 73, 72; R McKeever (Castle), 72, 73; T McLarnon (Massereene), 72, 73; S Desmond (Monkstown), 67, 78

146 R Moran (Castle), 75, 71; S Dickey (UNM North USA), 75, 71; G O’Flaherty (Cork), 73, 73; L Grehan (Mullingar), 72, 74; P Buckley (Memorial Golf Club, USA), 72, 74; P McKeever (Castle), 71, 75; S Flanagan (Portmarnock ), 71, 75; S Hogan (Nenagh), 71, 75; J Hewitt (Tandragee), 70, 76; C Nolan (Galway), 67, 79

147 B Doran (Baltinglass), 72, 75; G Lenehan (Portmarnock), 69, 78; M Horan (Birr Golf Club), 68, 79

148 D McMahon (Castletroy), 78, 70; M McClean (Malone), 77, 71; D Foy (Laytown & Bettystown), 75, 73; H Duggan (Kilkenny), 75, 73; K McCormack (Portarlington), 75, 73; S Barker (Mourne), 74, 74; M Reddan (Limerick), 74, 74; J Temple (Portmarnock), 74, 74; A Doran (Co. Louth), 73, 75; J Fox (Portmarnock), 72, 76; P Conroy (Enniscorthy), 72, 76; C Butler (Kinsale), 71, 77; A Ryan (Thurles), 70, 78

149 M McKinstry (Cairndhu), 77, 72; R O’Doherty (Enniscrone), 77, 72; E Farrell (Ardee), 76, 73; J Doherty (Carton House), 76, 73; Missed Cut J Walsh (Castle), 73, 76; L Power (Galway), 72, 77; E Leonard (Wentworth England), 71, 78; L Nolan (Galway), 71, 78; D Coghlan (Portmarnock), 71, 78; M Young (Golf Du Prieuré, France), 71, 78

150 A McCormack (Castletroy), 76, 74; C Kenny (Portmarnock), 76, 74; R Black (Hilton Templepatrick), 75, 75; P Murray (Clontarf), 75, 75; T Clarke (Royal Portrush), 75, 75; J Rowe (Tandragee), 74, 76; R Abernethy (Dun Laoghaire), 72, 78; M Buggy (Castlecomer), 72, 78; O O’Brien (Limerick), 71, 79

151 R O’Connor (Co. Sligo), 77, 74; J Hood (Galgorm Castle), 77, 74; G Cullen (The Links Portmarnock), 77, 74; B Murray (Waterford Castle), 76, 75; C Cunningham (Carton House), 76, 75; G Smyth (Clonmel), 76, 75; F O’Sullivan (Tralee), 75, 76; M Nolan (Dun Laoghaire), 74, 77; P Tobin (Douglas), 73, 78; J Maginn (Mourne), 73, 78; T Mulligan (Laytown & Bettystown), 72, 79; I Lynch (Rosslare), 71, 80; T O’Connor (Athlone), 70, 81

152 M Healy (Kinsale), 79, 73; J Kehoe (Limerick), 76, 76; R Dutton (Tandragee), 76, 76; D Flynn (Carton House), 76, 76; S Walsh (Portmarnock), 74, 78; R Knightly (The Royal Dublin), 74, 78; E Stack (Ballybunion), 72, 80; R Browne (Castle), 71, 81

153 E Smith (The Links Portmarnock), 78, 75; M O’Kelly (Limerick), 77, 76; J Blake (The Island), 76, 77; A Hickey (Ballyhaunis), 74, 79; T Dowdall (Woodbrook), 74, 79; D Connolly (Olympic, USA), 72, 81; A Holé (Biarritz Le Phare ), 70, 83

154 G Ward (Kinsale), 82, 72; J McCarthy (Grange), 81, 73; E O’Brien (Clontarf), 80, 74; K Lynch (Skibbereen), 79, 75; C Ryan (Dun Laoghaire), 78, 76; D Sweeney (Killeen Castle), 77, 77; T Cleary (Woodstock), 76, 78; T O’Mahony (Doneraile ), 76, 78; C Denvir (Elm Park), 76, 78; P Sheehan (Ballybunion), 76, 78; J Hearn (Tramore), 76, 78; P Flynn (Tramore), 75, 79; S Downes (The Royal Dublin), 75, 79

155 C Vaughan (Limerick), 75, 80; O Devereux (Carton House), 72, 83

156 B Shally (Dromoland), 80, 76; S Greenberg (Tandragee), 79, 77; S Poucher (Limerick), 78, 78; T Hackett (Royal Dublin), 78, 78; R Latimer (Knock), 78, 78; C Murtagh (Balcarrick), 75, 81; D Kitt (Athenry), 75, 81; J Sabir (Moate), 75, 81; R Ward (Nenagh), 75, 81

157 M Kennelly (Galway Bay), 82, 75; M MacGrath (UNM North USA), 81, 76; S Muldowney (Shadowridge USA), 75, 82; J Greene (Portmarnock), 74, 83

158 T Neenan (Lahinch), 80, 78; L O’Connor (Edmondstown), 78, 80; C Hickey (Dooks), 77, 81; M O’Neill (Coollattin), 77, 81

159 J Bolger (Jnr) (Courtown), 81, 78; K Bornemann (Douglas), 78, 81; N Schaffrath (GLC Berlin-Wannsee, Germany), 77, 82; N Hearns (Mountrath), 76, 83

160 B Gilligan (Woodstock), 81, 79; M McCormack (The Island/Moss Creek), 77, 83

161 R Berkeley (Dun Laoghaire), 79, 82

163 W Taylor (Cape Fear, USA), 82, 81

164 D Brady (Co. Sligo), 83, 81; P Fitzpatrick (Kanturk), 82, 82; C Woodroofe (Dun Laoghaire), 79, 85

166 J Fletcher (Warrenpoint), 80, 86

NR 76 P Spratt (West Waterford)

NR 79 C Taylor (Kanturk); R Pierse (Grange)

RTD 80 G Carr (Mullingar)

And there are race meetings today at Down Royal, which begins at 5.30, and Wexford, which starts at 5.50.

A classy edition of Her Majesty’s Plate spearheads a seven-race Flat card at Down Royal on Friday evening, with Jessica Harrington and Shane Foley bidding to repeat their Ulster Derby day heroics with The King.

Joseph O’Brien’s Downdraft has plenty to find with that rival on ratings but arrives here fresh from Listed success at Roscommon earlier this month, while former Ballydoyle-trained Giuseppe Garibaldi makes his debut for John Oxx, having disappointed in Qatar on his most recent outings.

Earlier on the card, Eddie Lynam will be hoping that Dapper Power can put his best foot forward, having run well at this venue when just touched off in May, though it looks a competitive sprint handicap.

Johnny Murtagh has secured the services of Colin Keane for his handicap debutant Wildewood in the concluding mile and a half event, while Caledon, County Tyrone handler Andy Oliver will attempt to spoil the Murtagh party with Bear Claws, ridden by Billy Lee.

Racing gets underway at Down Royal at 5.30pm and the going is currently good-to-yielding on the round course, good on the straight course.

Jumping fans in the south east will be treated to a competitive seven-race National Hunt card at Wexford on Friday, with five former course winners lining up in the feature Opel 192 Handicap Chase.

Kerry native Michael Kennedy makes the trip east with his recent course and distance scorer Smithscorner, who disappointed last time at Killarney, while local hopes will rest with Paul Nolan’s Shawshank, a comfortable winner here in June.

Aengus King’s 11-year-old stalwart Capture The Drama and Philip Rothwell’s Runyon Rattler need to improve on their most recent showings to figure, though the other course winner in the race Successor, certainly wouldn’t be without a chance for in-form conditional rider Darragh O’Keeffe and trainer Joseph O’Brien.

Elsewhere on the card, John ‘Shark’ Hanlon will bid to get on the scoresheet in advance of next week’s Galway festival with Motcomb Street in the Flood Ironworks Ltd. Handicap Chase, while Gavin Cromwell may well extend his tremendous run of form with Blue Heather in the concluding Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Flat Race.

Racing gets underway at Wexford at 5.40pm and the going is currently good.

Yesterday Jessica Harrington sent out two more juvenile winners when One Voice landed the opening fillies’ maiden at Leopardstown before Free Solo made all of the running in the following mile maiden.

Both horses were ridden by Harrington’s number one pilot Shane Foley.

It was a memorable day for Aidan O’Brien at Leopardstown with Ireland’s dominant handler sending out three winners, including a Group 3 double with Love and Armory shaping as above average prospects for the master of Ballydoyle.

Love made all of the running to win the Silver Flash Stakes under Seamie Heffernan while Ryan Moore partnered Armory to a stunning win in the Tyros Stakes.

Moore was also aboard the third winner, South Sea Pearl, who won the Listed Kingdom Of Bahrain Stakes.

Fresh from a treble at Tipperary on Sunday, Rachael Blackmore and Henry de Bromhead were again in winning form at Limerick as Ayr Of Elegance came home in front in the mares’ rated novice hurdle.

The seven-year-old winner was making it 13th time lucky over hurdles, having previously performed to a decent level on the Flat in England.

Legendary 20-time champion jockey AP McCoy is set to return to the saddle for one last time as a field of ten legendary retired riders have been assembled by Pat Smullen for his Champions Race for Cancer Trials Ireland on Longines Irish Champions Weekend.

The field of world class jockeys, who have 75 Flat and Jumps champion titles between them, were announced this afternoon, with McCoy, Ruby Walsh, Kieren Fallon, Johnny Murtagh, Richard Hughes, Charlie Swan, Joseph O’Brien, Ted Durcan and Paul Carberry joining smullen at the Curragh on Sunday September 15.

Smullen, whose recovery from pancreatic cancer and the positive attitude he adopted throughout have been a source of inspiration for many, was recently appointed an ambassador for the weekend.

“These fellas are heroes to so many people and I have to say I am humbled by the way they have without any hesitation thrown themselves into this project and are supporting this race,” said the Offaly native.

All monies raised for The Pat Smullen Champions Race for Cancer Trials Ireland and other various fund raising activities over Longines Irish Champions weekend will be donated to Cancer Trials Ireland for their work into pancreatic cancer trials and research.