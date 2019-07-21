GAA

Dublin and Tyrone have both booked their place in the All Ireland semi finals. That’s after both sides won in a double header in Croke Park last night.

Tyrone survived a scare from Cork, who were leading at half time, to win 2-15 to 2-12.

Dublin made light work of a Roscommon challenge, winning by 18 points on a scoreline of 2-26 to 0-14.

Both Dublin and Tyrone sit on 4 points so cant be caught going into the final games.

Tyrone welcome Dublin to Omagh in 2 weeks time, in a game that will decide who tops the group and who will play who from Kerrys group.

—

There’s a double header at Croke Park this afternoon as two massive Super-8 clashes are down for decision.

At 2-o’clcok both Mayo and Meath will be hoping to bounce back from defeats last weekend.

James Horan and Andy McEntee’s sides both know they need wins today to keep their hopes of progressing to the semi-finals alive.

Then at 4-o’clock Kerry and Donegal meet.

Both counties enjoyed wins in the first round and a win for either would see them progress to the last four.

GOLF

Ireland’s Shane Lowry is in a commanding position to win his first major golf title today.

He will bring a 4 shot advantage into the final round of the Open Championship.

LADIES FOOTBALL

At 1-o’clock this afternoon Westmeath welcome Galway to Mullingar in Round 2 of Group 3 of the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship.

A win here for Galway would see them top the group and assure them of a place in the quarter-finals.

CAMOGIE

Waterford take on Cork in Walsh Park at half-past-5 this evening in Group 2 of the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship.

Reigning champions Cork have been ruthless so far with four wins from four while Waterford will be hoping to add to their success of securing their place in the next round.