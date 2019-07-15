Kerry sit top of their Super 8 group on goal difference this morning after they had a convincing 10 point win over Mayo in Killarney yesterday.

A Paul Geaney goal helped the Kingdom enjoy a 1-22 to 15 points win in Fitzgerald Stadium.

Kerry boss Peter Keane praised his players after the win https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/monkeane.mp3

Mayo manager James Horan assessed where his side go from here, ahead of their game with Meath next weekend https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/horan830.mp3

Donegal also have two points after their first day out.

The Ulster Champions saw off Meath 2-19 to 1-13 in Ballybofey.

******

Kilkenny will face the All-Ireland Champions Limerick in this year’s hurling championship semi-finals.

The Cats beat Cork 2-27 to 3-18 in Croke Park with goals from Colin Fennelly and Richie Hogan to make the last four for the first time since 2016.

Cork’s Patrick Horgan scored an impressive 3-10 but it wasn’t enough as the Rebels were knocked out.

Tipperary and Wexford then will go to battle in the other final four contest after Liam Sheedy’s Premier saw off Laois by 10 points.

TENNIS

World number one Novak Djokovic secured back-to-back Wimbledon titles yesterday by beating 2nd seed Roger Federer in an epic 5 set final.

Eight-time champion Federer battled back twice to level the match at 2-all – before Djokovic took a thrilling last set on a tie break after over 5 hours of play.

It was the Serb’s 5th time winning the trophy.

CRICKET

Dubliner Eoin Morgan captained England to win their first ever Cricket World Cup yesterday.

The final with New Zealand went to a Super Over after they finished level after their 50 overs.

SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland Under-19s kick off their European Championship campaign today in Armenia.

Tom Mohan’s side take on Norway in their Group B opener, with temperatures expected to be in the mid-thirties.

Kick-off is at 3:45pm Irish time this afternoon.

BASKETBALL

Kerry’s Siofra O’Shea and her Ireland Under 18 women’s team-mates rounded off their European Championship Division B campaign with a 61-48 win over Slovakia to secure a ninth place finish in the tournament.

The teams, who had met each other in the group stages of the Europeans, were certainly no strangers to each other and with Ireland having taken the win by 12 points in the first battle, Slovakia were looking for revenge. It wasn’t to come for them today though as they were outscored and outrebounded by a superb team performance from the Irish, with Katie Walshe, Debbie Ogayemi and Abby Flynn some of the brightest sparks in an all round fantastic team performance.

A strong first quarter from the Irish set the tone of what was to come, with Ogayemi driving to the basket for the opening score and Flynn, Ogayemi (again) and Williamson adding more to see Ireland stretch into the lead. Great work by Ciara Byrne and Niamh Kenny helped break down the tough Slovak press, while a big drive from Walsh, followed by a Kenny put-back, saw Ireland into a 17-10 lead at the end of the first.

Ireland truly clicked into gear in the second quarter, and put on an exhibition at both ends of the court, with Siofra O’Shea a stand out on defense, as Ogayemi and Flynn (twice) widened Ireland’s lead to 23-10 in the opening minute and a half. A quick time out from Slovakia saw them come back and knock down a big three pointer, but strong rebounding from Walshe saw her finish off a nice three-point play from the free throw line. Ogayemi was truly the stand out star of this quarter for the Irish, cleaning up on the boards and working hard offensively, and she added another four points to round out a 9-0 run for the girls in green. Slovakia just couldn’t find a gap through the staunch Irish defense, and had to settle for free throws to keep their scoring ticking over, as Ireland worked a seamless pick and roll at the other end and led 36-22 at half time.

It was raining threes for Slovakia in the third as they knocked down five three pointers in the period, but Ireland were not to be deterred. Flynn was on hand with two fantastic baskets to keep momentum with the Irish, while another three from Slovakia was responded to immediately with a Walshe score to give Ireland a ten-point cushion, 47-37 going into the last. Flynn, Williamson and Walshe all added early scores in the fourth to widen the gap further, and they, along with Ciara Tolan, kept the points raining in and Ireland drove home to a commanding 61-48 point win after a superb team display.

Speaking afterwards, head coach Tommy O’Mahony stated: “I’m delighted – I thought we really got off to a great start. Even though this was our eighth game, I thought we were full of energy and just really got into it. We are 6 and 2 for the tournament which not many can say, I’m really delighted with the performance overall.”

It was a tough day at the office for the Ireland Under 20 men’s team meanwhile, as they lost out to Hungary 49-62 in their third group game at the FIBA U20 Men’s European Championship Division B in Portugal.

The boys in green came into the game off the back of two tough opening round matches against Russia and Iceland and also without the services of the injured James Lyons and Cillian O’Driscoll, but were certainly primed for action, opening up a 6-1 lead early on with scores from Eoin Nelson, Tadhg Crowley and Conor Liston. Hungary began to show off their strong three-point shooting, knocking down three big ones in the quarter, and though Ireland kept the intensity high, they trailed 16-19 at the end of the first.

Finn Hughes opened the scoring with a bang for the Irish in the second, and another extremely evenly matched quarter followed. Liston continued to cause trouble for the Hungarian defense, while Darragh O’Sullivan began to hit his stride, with some good assists and scores, and a strong drive from Kris Arcilla increased the tally. With Hungary in foul trouble, Ireland capitalized from the free throw line to edge into a six-point lead, but Hungary came back fighting hard, with some big scores in the paint and a dagger three to see them into the lead. A fantastic finish from Liston though edged Ireland in front by the minimum, 32-31, at the half.

The third quarter was where things started to come undone for the Irish though, as despite a good start from O’Sullivan, that was to be Ireland’s only score for a further seven minutes. Hungary meanwhile went on a 13-0 run that included three big three-pointers to open up an 11-point lead. Free throws from Nelson, and a follow-up score from the big man revived the Irish once more, and a huge three from O’Sullivan down the stretch saw it back to game on for the last quarter, with Ireland trailing by just five, 41-46. Hungary continued to devastate from outside the arc, opening the fourth with a big three, before adding two free throws to put the lead back out to ten. A Crowley score was responded to at the other end by a quick lay-up and another three. Nelson was on hand to tip in a score for Ireland, and a nice put-back from O’Sullivan followed at the midway mark. Scores were at a premium for both teams as the clock ticked down, with two Nelson free throws the only addition to the Irish tally as Hungary finished with three more scores to win 49-62.

The Ireland U20 men have a rest day Monday before facing Belarus in their final group game on Tuesday.

MOTORSPORT

Former National Hillclimb champion Paul O’Connell added another race win to his season’s tally, despite dropping well behind early leader Barry Rabbitt during the opening laps of yesterday’s Finnstown Castle Boss Ireland Formula Libre race at Mondello Park.

Clutch problems on the Limerickman’s Dallara forced him to nurse the car through the early part of the race to allow the clutch to cool down, but as soon as that happened, O’Connell was able to close the lead gap rapidly, passing the Dubliner on the main straight and going on to win by a clear 18 seconds.

Local Naas driver Paul O’Brien had a very successful two days, notching up six race wins in the Legends class, three on each day, to remain unbeaten all weekend.

Monaghan’s Josh Moffett and his Dublin co-driver Andy Hayes continued their domination of the Triton Showers National Rally Championship yesterday by scoring their fifth win from the opening six rounds, adding the Sligo Stages event to their previous successes to virtually clinch the title.

They led for the whole day, ending the nine stages 23 seconds ahead of old rivals and former champions Roy White and James O’Brien in another Fiesta WRC.

RACING

All eyes will be on the Kingdom for the next five days, with the Killarney July festival getting underway on Monday evening.

Dingle native Michael Kennedy, brother of jockeys Jack and Paddy, will be hoping to enjoy a local success as he saddles Smithscorner in the Killarney Park Hotel Handicap Chase. Shark Hanlon’s Mega Mindy arrives here in excellent form after striking at Limerick on Saturday and rates a danger.

Earlier on the card, the Grade B BoyleSports Handicap Chase looks typically competitive and Carrigtoohill, County Cork handler Terence O’Brien will aim to record another course success with his useful mare Lakemilan.

There is also some decent Flat action on the card and Ger Lyons could be rewarded for making the long journey from Meath with Pythion, who faces four rivals in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction Race.

Racing gets underway at Killarney at 5.50pm and the going is currently good.

Downpatrick hosts a competitive seven-race National Hunt card on Monday, with the feature Plus2Print Remembering Tony Oakes MBE Hurdle getting the meeting underway.

Gordon Elliott is double-handed with Lethal Steps and Hammerstein, while Henry de Bromhead will be hoping Avenir D’Une Vie can build on an encouraging Kilbeggan run last time behind an in-form rival.

Curragh trainerJames Nash may have found a good opportunity for his four-year-old So Enjoy in the Irish Jockeys Association Mares Maiden Hurdle, having run creditably in second behind an easy winner at the same track last time.

Danny Mullins will partner that filly and looks to have another leading chance later on the card with King Of Aran in the digita.agency Supporting St Patricks Coastal Ride Handicap Hurdle. The 12-year-old gelding has been in good order on the Flat for Michael Grassick and now returns to hurdles.

Racing gets underway at Downpatrick at 3.00pm and the going is currently good, good-to-firm in places.