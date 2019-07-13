TENNIS

Roger Federer last night became the third oldest man to make a Grand Slam final.

The 37-year old beat Rafa Nadal in four-sets to reach a twelfth Wimbledon final of his career.

Federer will face Novak Djokovic in Sunday’s decider.

Simona Halep stands between Serena Williams and a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam singles title this afternoon.

Seventh seed Halep is playing her first ever Wimbledon final, while Serena is looking to win an eighth Venus Rosewater dish.

Play on Centre Court is due to get underway at 2.

GAELIC GAMES

Dr Hyde Park is the venue for the opening game of this year’s Super-8’s.

Hubert Darcy comes into the Roscommon midfield in place of Conor Devaney for their meeting with Tyrone.

Throw-in is at 5.

After that, reigning All Ireland champions Dublin face Cork at Croke Park.

Brian Cody’s made three changes to his Kilkenny side for tomorrow’s All Ireland quarter final with Cork.

Conor Browne comes in for Enda Morrissey, with Cillian Buckley reverting to wing-back.

In the forwards, Richie Hogan and John Donnelly come in for Walter Walsh and Billy Ryan.

There are two personnel changes to the Cork side, with Sean O’Donoghue and Luke Meade in for Christopher Joyce and Tim O’Mahony

Cathal Barrett and Niall O’Meara have recovered from their respective injuries to start for Tipperary against Laois.

Elsewhere, there’s a Championship debut for Ger Browne in midfield, while Alan Flynn slots in at corner-back.

SOCCER

Derry City were held to a 1-1 draw by UCD in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division last night.

The result moved the Students off the bottom, while Derry are five-points adrift of third-placed Bohemians.

Tonight, Sligo Rovers welcome Waterford to the Showgrounds.

First Division leaders Shelbourne were held to a 1-1 draw by Cabinteely last night at Tolka Park, with the visitors equalising through an injury-time penalty.

Ten-man Bray were 1-nil winners at home to Limerick.

While Wexford and Limerick drew a blank.

Cobh face Athlone tonight.

While Longford entertain Drogheda.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy says he’s happy with his week so far at the Scottish Open, despite the fact he’s playing catch-up today.

The world number 3 begins the day on 8-under par, and six-shots adrift of leading trio Lee Slattery, Erik van Rooyen and Bernd Wiesberger.

McIlroy plays alongside the Belgian Thomas Detry today, and they tee off just after 1.

RACING

There’s an eight-race card at Navan this afternoon, with the first off at 1.25.

While at Limerick, a seven-race programme gets underway at quarter-to-3.

Supreme Vinnie and Miss Sassie, separated by half a length when first and second in the Galway Races Galway Plate Trial Handicap Chase at Limerick last year, renew rivalry in a contest which carries a first prize of €17,700.

Although the race is likely to have little bearing on the Galway Plate at the end of this month, with none of the participants likely to make the cut, it is a competitive renewal.

Gordon Elliott is double-handed courtesy of Mrs Lovett, the mount of Daryl Jacob, who makes a rare Irish visit, and the Davy Russell-ridden Ravenhill.

Hash Brown, runner-up in Kilbeggan’s Plate Trial on his most recent start last month when Mrs Lovett was third, represents Michael Hourigan and is one of three runners for JP McManus.

The powerful owner’s colours will also be carried by veteran 11-year-old Shanpallas, who won the Munster National at the course way back in 2014, and Punches Cross.

The ground is good, good to firm in places at Limerick.

Just three runners will take to the stage for the opening Irish Stallion Farms EBF Race at Navan but it promises to be a cracker with three exciting three-year-olds in the line-up.

Leo De Fury, trained by Jessica Harrington, was quite impressive in winning his maiden on debut at the Curragh last month for Jessica Harrington and Shane Foley and he’ll be bidding to enhance his repuation for the in-form duo.

The three-runner field is completed by the Aidan O’Brien-trained Jack Yeats, fitted with first-time cheekpieces, and the Ger Lyons-trained Kaftan.

The ground at Navan is good.