SOCCER

It was a mixed evening for League of Ireland clubs in the first round of qualifying for the Europa League.

Cork City went down 2-nil to Progres Niederkorn at Turner’s Cross.

It took just 11 minutes for the Leesiders to concede and they have a mountain to climb in the return leg in Luxembourg next week if they’re to have any hope of progressing.

St. Pat’s meanwhile welcomed Sweden’s Norrkoping to Richmond Park and also lost 2-nil.

A late Lee Desmond own-goal sent their night from bad to worse.

Saints Manager Harry Kenny was deflated afterward https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/harrykenny.mp3

Shamrock Rovers then had a more successful evening in Norway.

A 94th minute header from Roberto Lopes saw it finish up 2-all between them and SK Brann and that puts the Hoops into the drivers seat ahead of the second leg next Thursday.

******

Due to this week’s European action, there’s just one game down for decision tonight in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

At 7.45, Derry City can move to within three-points of the European places with a win at home to UCD.

In the First Division then Bray Wanderers entertain Limerick, there’s a Dublin derby between Shelbourne and Cabinteely and Galway United make the trip to Wexford FC.

******

Talks are continuing between Newcastle and Sheffield Wednesday over making Steve Bruce the new manager at St James’ Park.

It’s understood the two clubs are trying to resolve compensation.

Newcastle fly out to China tomorrow for the Asia Cup, but it’s unlikely Bruce will be joining them.

TENNIS

It’s men’s semi-finals day at Wimbledon.

Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer meet for the 40th time but for the first time on grass in over 10 years.

Nadal is aiming to reach the final for the first time since 2011 while Federer was crowned champion in 2017.

Before that, top seed and defending champion Novak Djokovic takes on Roberto Bautista-Agut.

GAELIC GAMES

Kerry are through to the Eirgrid Munster under-20 football final after an 18-points to 1-3 win over Limerick last night.

Jack O’Connor’s side will discover their final opponents this evening as Cork and Waterford meet in Clonakilty from 7 o’clock.

GOLF

Day two of the Scottish Open gets underway this morning.

Padraig Harrington and Rory McIlroy both shot 4-under par opening rounds of 67, and are four-shots off the lead.

McIlroy goes out at 8.40 this morning, while Harrington tees off at 1 o’clock this afternoon.

Paul Dunne will begin the day from 1-under.

And Graeme McDowell has it all to do to make the cut as he tees off from 2-over.

RACING

There’s a seven-race card at Cork this evening where the first is off at 20-to-6.