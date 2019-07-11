SOCCER

Dundalk will be on the hunt for an away goal when they go to Latvia for the second leg of their Champions League first qualifying round tie against Riga FC next week.

The sides played out a scoreless draw at Oriel Park last night.

Elsewhere, a late goal by Eric Molloy earned Bohemians a 1-1 draw against Frank Lampard’s Chelsea in their pre-season friendly at Dalymount Park.

Shamrock Rovers are the first Irish club involved in Europa League qualifying this evening.

The Hoops play Brann in Norway at 6pm.

Then at 7.45, St Patrick’s Athletic take on Swedes Norkopping at Richmond Park.

And at the same time, it’s Cork City versus Luxembourg outfit Progres Niederkorn at Turner’s Cross.

TENNIS

It’s ladies singles semi finals day at Wimbledon.

Seven time champion Serena Williams takes on unseeded Barbora Strycova.

That’s the second game on centre court after the meeting of Romania’s Simona Halep and Elina Svitolina of Ukraine.

GOLF

The Scottish Open is just underway at the Renaissance Club.

Rory McIlroy, Padraig Harrington, Graeme McDowell and Paul Dunne are the Irish players in the field.

HORSE RACING

There’s racing at Leopardstown today.

The first race there is off at 10 to 6, with the going good to firm.