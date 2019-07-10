SOCCER

Celtic came from a goal down to win 3-1 away to FK Sarajevo in the first leg of their Champions League first qualifying round tie.

The second leg is at Parkhead on Wednesday next.

Meanwhile, Dundalk welcome Riga FC to Oriel Park for a Champions League first qualifying round first leg tie tonight.

7.45 is the kick off time.

That’s also the start time for the match involving Bohemians and Chelsea, with Frank Lampard taking charge of his first game at Dalymount Park.

Off the pitch, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said Paul Pogba has been the model professional as speculation continues over the French World Cup winner’s future.

Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has said that the player wants to leave Old Trafford.

The Norwegian was speaking this morning on the club’s tour of Australia.

GAELIC GAMES

A pair of quick-fire Conor Bowe goals saw Tipperary ease past Waterford to reach the final of the Bord Gais Energy Munster Under-20 Hurling Championship.

Tipp were 3-23 to 10-point winners in Thurles last night.

They’ll discover their final opponents tonight with Cork meeting Clare at Páirc Uí Rinn where throw-in is at 7.30.

Dublin and Laois will meet in this year’s Eirgrid Leinster Under-20 football championship final.

The Dubs were 1-17 to 6-point winners over Wexford last night.

While Laois beat Meath at O’Moore Park by 1-13 to 6-points.

Galway stand between Mayo and back-to-back Eirgrid Connacht under-20 football titles tonioght.

Throw-in at Tuam Stadium is at 7.30.

TENNIS

Serena Williams was the only one of this year’s Wimbledon women’s semi-finalists to drop a set in their quarter final match.

The seven-time champion was taken the distance by world number 55 Alison Riske before securing a victory that sets up a meeting tomorrow with Barbora Strycova.

Seventh seed Simona Halep will face eighth seed Elina Svitolina in the other semi following respective wins over Karolina Muchova and Zhang Shuai.

It’s quarter finals day in the men’s draw today.

First up on Centre, top seed and defending champion Novak Djokovic faces David Goffin.

Following them is the meeting of eight-time champion Roger Federer and eighth seed Kei Nishikori.

There’s a meeting of the outsiders to open up proceedings on Court One with Guido Pella facing Roberto Bautista-Agut.

After that, Rafa Nadal continues his quest for a 19th Grand Slam when he takes on Sam Querrey.

RUGBY

Johnny Sexton is believed to have sustained a thumb injury at the Irish training camp and could be out for between 4 and 6 weeks.

The Leinster out half could be back for the World Cup warm up match against Italy at Lansdowne Road on August 10th.