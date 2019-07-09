Dustin Johnson is to play at the JP McManus Pro Am at Adare Manor in Limerick in July of next year.

The world number two, a former US Open champion, will line up in the event to benefit charities in the Mid West.

Already confirmed are Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose and celebrities Niall Horan and Mark Wahlberg.

Adare Manor is seen as a contender to host the 2026 Ryder Cup.

Meanwhile Paul McGinley won’t be hosting the 2020 Irish Open.

After a successful organisation at Lahinch, McGinley is to step aside for now.

A venue and a date have yet to be determined.

Kerry forward James O’Donoghue will be fit for the Super 8’s showdown against Mayo in Killarney on Sunday.

The Legion player missed the Munster final win over Cork with a hamstring injury.

The match at Fitzgerald Stadium could be a sell out, with capacity just under 30 thousand.

Tipperary play Waterford in the semi finals of the Bord Gais Energy Under 21 Hurling Championship tonight.

In the last four of the Eirgrid Leinster Under-20 Football Championship,

Dublin host Wexford at Parnell Park,

And Laois take on Meath in Portlaoise.

All matches throw in at 7.30.

It’s women’s quarter final day at Wimbledon.

First up on Centre Court, the seven-time champion Serena Williams faces Alison Riske.

Following them will be the meeting of Jo Konta and Barbora Strycova.

Over on Court Number One, seventh seed Simona Halep will take on Zhang Shuai.

Then Elina Svitolina – the eighth seed – faces Karolina Muchova.

Both big Glasgow clubs begin their European campaigns this evening.

Celtic are in Champions League first qualifying round action away to Sarajevo.

That tie has a 6.45 start.

Meanwhile, Steven Gerrard’s Rangers are in Gibraltar to face St. Joseph’s in the Europa League.

That match kicks off at 4.55.

A tough fourth game awaits Ireland this evening as they face off against fellow table toppers Greece in their penultimate group game at the U18 Women’s European Championship Division B in North Macedonia.

Both sides come into the clash unbeaten.

The game tips off at 8 Irish time.

Julian Alaphilippe wears the leaders yellow jersey for Stage 4 of the Tour de France into Nancy, with Dan Martin an even minute behind on general classification.

India and New Zealand contest the first Cricket World Cup semi final at Old Trafford today.

Gavin Cromwell stole the show at Bellewstown in sending out seven winners across four days at his local track including easy winner Quantatmental, who will be bidding to maintain the yard’s blistering run of form in the Connolly’s Red Mills Rated Novice Hurdle (7.30) at Roscommon this evening.

A follower of Wexford hurling, Paul Nolan will have been floating since their Leinster final success more than a week ago and Shawshank, who was so impressive at his local track last time, could provide the trainer with plenty more to smile about.

Gigginstown are doubly represented with Judgement Day and Soldier At War while JP McManus relies on Miami Beach.

The racing begins at 6.00pm with the Roscommon Racecourse Mares Beginners Chase and the ground at the track is good.